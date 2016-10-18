Nandi Bears claim United Millers title

By LARRY NGALA

Nandi Bears Club’s team were in top form as they beat teams from the Rift Valley, Nyanza and Western region to walk away with overall title during this year’s United Millers Golf Championship at Njoro Country Club at the weekend.

The team which included single figure handicap players such as John Anyonyi and Elly Barno produced an excellent team score of 506 points, to beat Eldoret by 24 points.

Sponsored by United Millers of Kisumu, this year’s event saw hosts Njoro finishing third on 478 points. Nakuru were fourth with 470 points after beating defending champions Kisii on countback.

Kericho’s team came sixth on 468, ahead of Kitale (459), Kakamega (436) and Mumias which finished last on 403 points. Missing in this year’s event was Nyanza which hosted the final leg of the CIC Group series.

Clinching the prize for the best pro was long hitting Dismas Indiza with 42 points, beating Sullivan Muthugia by two points. The best individual amateur prize went to home player Benard Kinyua, who carded 16 and 24.

SUMMARISED WEEKEND GOLF RESULTS

At Thika Sports Club; Vice Chairman & Friends Golf; Overall winner; Jacqueline Kungu 41, Men Winner; Newton Njogu 39, cb Martin Muchiri 39, Raphael Kungu 39, Lady Florence Githiori 41, Guest P Giathi 36, Junior Simon Ngugi 36, Senior Lawson Gachire 37.

At Muthaiga; The Bar (Palu) golf tournament; Overall Edmund Kabera 39 pts cb Men Winner Simon Njuguna 39, Paul Richu 37, lady Winner Susan Kanyora 34, Guest R Kibet 34, Junior- Kagwe Kibugu 37 pts.

At Karen; October Mug sponsored by Madis on Insurance; (Div A) Florian Schluter 70 nett, Joe Muigai 71, (B)Wilfred Ngaruiya 71, J. S. Bamrah 72, (C) Ken Ouko 42 pts, Charles Njendu 39, Gross-Anthony Murage 74 gross. Guest Kamau Thugge 37pts.

At Kitale Club; Medal tournament; Overall Winner – Harun Ndegwa 69 nett 2nd Ally Babuh 70 Richard Kiptum 71cb Charles Birgen(Nandi) 71, Phyllis Kisuna 72 nett.

At Sigona; Diwali Golf Day; Overall winner Kirit A P 74pts, overall Lady Jane Njau 74pts; guest Kumar Dhall 67pts; Overall R/up man Sagar B 72, overall R/up lady Sophie L 69pts.