Nation Golf Challenge set for Nakuru

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

This year’s Nation Golf Challenge enters its home stretch with the sixth leg at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

Coming barely a month after the fifth leg held in Kitale, this weekend’s event has attracted a field of 150 players drawn from Nakuru, Njoro, and Nyahururu. Guest players from various clubs in Nairobi, Machakos, Thika and Kakamega have also entered the event.

Like in some previous events, the Nation Media Group (NMG) is partnering with other corporate organisations such as Africabs and Luxury Networks.

A number of prizes will be at stake for members, including for the best junior. Nakuru Golf Club has lately embarked on training of juniors. Being a stableford event, players in the middle and high handicap brackets are likely to feature in the prize list.

Stiff competition is, however, expected in the ladies’ section where Shiro Kaime, Clem Muli, Esther Karuga, and the 12-year-old Grace Koinange are expected to fight it out for the ladies prize. Teeing off is set for 6.40am in a continuous draw with 1pm being the last tee off in the afternoon.

Besides the golf event, NMG will Friday morning donate books to Ndimu Primary School in Elburgon. This is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillars in the fields of education, health and the environment.

Related Content Weekend golf fixtures

Meanwhile, after the successful Safari Park Hotel and Casino Golf tournament that attracted 211 golfers a week ago, action returns to Ruiru Sports Club this weekend where the par 72 course will host the annual General Motors Golf tournament, which has attracted 200 golfers.

As was the case during the Safari Park event, high scores are anticipated.

“Our course has been playing easy, however, I expect holes No. 10, 14 and 16 to pose a major challenge to many players,’’ said club captain Martin Karanja.

Last year’s winner Joseph Mugo faces stiff competition from Harun Gicho, Ndung’u Mwaura, and Karanja Nduashey. In the ladies section, the battle will be between Caroline Mwikali, Margaret Kamau, Jane Kanari and Pauline Mungai.

At the Coast, Nyali will host another insurance sponsored event, the Samlam Golf Challenge which has attracted 150 players.

In Eldoret, a field of 100 players were drawn for the annual Family Bank tournament. Those drawn included Family Bank chairman Wilfred Kiboro and Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos.

Coast-based golfers will be across the ocean at Leisure Lodge for the 2016 Diani Beach Masters.