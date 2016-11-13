Njau claims Chairman's tournament

By LARRY NGALA

Fresh from victory against veteran lady golfer Mary Karano in the 2016 Vet Lab Club Championship, one of the country’s leading lady golfers Jane Njau, added one more major trophy in her collections.

Playing off handicap seven, Njau, managed to put together a two day score of 71 points to beat a field of 240 golfers in the Chairman’s (Sammy Itemere) Prize at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Saturday.

She started off with 33 points on Friday though a fine 38 points on Saturday saw her win the Communications Authority of Kenya(CA) sponsored tournament on countback from men winner Jones Kimeu, who has been riding high over the past few months.

“A couple of birdies compensated for the bogeys. The course was short for me being a long hitter though it was fun win just a week after winning the club championship at Vet Lab’’ said Njau a member of Royal, Sigona and Vet Lab.

Kimeu on the other hand combined 36 and 35 to also wind up on 71. Ken Otieno secured the runner up prize in the men’s section with a combination of 37 and 33, beating Benson Wangalwa( 39, 31) on countback.

George Makori was placed fourth having scored 69 points as 2016 Golfer of The year leader, Kenneth Bollo fired 146 to claim the gross title.

The first round title went to D.B.Joe on 38 points with Tony Tugee taking the second round title on an impressive 41 points. Joseah Kogo claimed the first round gross on 75 and Dennis Saikwa taking the second on 74 gross.

Njeri Onyango beat Rachel Chebukati on countback with 70 points to lead the ladies title. Odongo Mark Okeyo was the best past chairman with 58 points.