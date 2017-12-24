By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Birdie-hungry Paul Nduati over the weekend, holed in four birdies and nine pars for two over par 74 gross, to win the first division in the last mug of 2017 at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

Playing off handicap five, Nduati, one of the leading golfers at Thika, set off for the day with his first of the four birdies at the par five-first hole.

He, however, dropped two successive shots at the eighth and ninth.

He recovered one at the 11th, though picked up a double bogey at the 12th which he followed it with a single one at the 13th.

He made birdies at the 14th and 15th, dropped a shot at the tough par four-17th for his two over par which gave him nett 69, to beat the handicap six James Wangai on countback.

Wangai fired three over par 75 to also wind up with nett 69 in the round which included two birdies at the first and ninth and a total of 11 pars against five bogeys.

It was a tough competition for the division one players where David Wainaina was also chasing the top prize until he made a number of bogeys to eventually finish on five over par 77 for nett 71 in third place.

Simon Ndungu posted six over 78 for nett 73.

Taking the second division in the event, which attracted a field of 85 players, was Martin Irungu on 69, beating Moses Mburu by a shot.

The third division title went to S.K.Ndungi on 74 nett also after a countback with J.K. Maugua.

In the ladies category, Rose Kangethe carded nett 73 to win by three shots from Petty Kigwe while Judy Njuguna was the best guest on 77 nett.

At Golf Park, lady golfer Margaret Njoki fired gross 75 playing off handicap 10, for an impressive nett 65 to win the amateur title in the Golf Park Festival of Golf.

She won by four shots from D. Sifuna who had carded gross 80 for nett 70, beating Greg Okello and Peter Macharia on nett 70.

Raymond Tonui on nett 71 completed the top five in the event that attracted over 100 players and where long hitting Dismas Indiza claimed the pro title with four over par 214 gross.

He beat home pro Tony Omuli by two shots.

At Nakuru, Hassana Nanu won the Christmas golf tournament with an amazing score of 44 points playing off handicap 16.

He won by three points from Trevor Hungi while David Bwana with 39 points was third.