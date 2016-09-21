Pros tee off in Sunset tournament at Royal course

Eight local professional golfers will be in action on Saturday at the par-72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club where the Sunset Golfing Society will stage its second tournament of the year.

The eight pros include Professional of Kenya (PGK) chairman Jacob Okello who also doubles up as the resident pro at Golf Park.

Others are senior pro Elisha Kasuku, Mathew Omondi of Sigona, Vet Lab’s Aly Orende, David Odhiambo of Nyanza Golf Club and the home pros Charan Thethy, Hesbon Kutwa, Ken Abuto and Eric Ooko.

PRIZES ON OFFER

The pros will join a field of 118 members of the Sunset Golfing Society and Royal members to battle it out for some cash prizes, while over 12 prizes will be at stake for the Society members and guests.

This year, the event has been sponsored by Metropolitan Cannon to the tune of Sh550,000. Sunset Golfing Society draws most of its members from the Nyanza region.

“We have always had few pros who are also members of Sunset, but this time we increased the number to spice up the event,’’ said Sunset Golfing Society chairman Barth Ragalo, who will be among those vying for the top prize. During the first event at Nyali in June, Ben Handa, Wellington Omodho, Elijah Adul and Philip Kungu featured in the prize list.

They and others like Joe Adewa, Sylvester Odhiambo and Ben Omuodo will be among the players to beat.