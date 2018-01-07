Railway’s Omooria conquers ‘King of The Course’

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Adelbert Omooria is the 2018 “King of The Course" golf trophy champion sponsored this year by ICEA Lion and Gelian Hotel at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course at the weekend.

The handicap five Omooria rolled in a total of 11 pars and three birdies during this year’s tournament also known as the Year Opener, to beat Kenya Amateur Strokeplay and Nyali Open champion Daniel Nduva of Nyali by one point.

“It was great playing with Nduva, his brother George Munyao and my club mate Paul Orawo,” said Omooria.

“They really pushed my game to the limit and I think that, in the process, they made me play well.’’ He bogeyed the second and fourth for two over par 19 points at the front nine.

He followed that with a bogey at the 13th and a double at the par four-15th.

However, Omooria managed to recover some shots with birdies at the 14th, 16th and 18th for 20 points at the back nine and a total of three over par 39 points.

“It’s nice starting the season with a win. This will really help me prepare well in the local and international events I intend to play this year," added a rather satisfied Omooria.

Taking the first prize among the members in the event that attracted players from Kenya Air Force, Golf Park, Kiambu, Kitale, Royal Nairobi, Limuru, Kericho, Thika, Nyali, and as far away as Lilongwe Golf Club in Malawi, was Jackson Maalu on 38 points.

He beat Dominic Kikuyu and Daniel Nduva on countback.

Nduva, birdied the first, third, and fifth, bogeyed the sixth and fired out of bound at the ninth for one under par 18 third.

He made birdies at the 13th, 14th and 16th for 38 points.

In fourth place on 37 points was Peter Muting’a who beat Geoffrey Mulandi on countback. Kitale’s Ahmed Ali, a long-hitter, won both the men’s guest prize on 35 points as well as the longest drive prize. In second place in the guest category was Charles Kimiti also on 35 points while Kericho’s E. Lelgo was third with 34 points.

Nancy Kariuki fired 36 points to lead the ladies with Mary Muthoni on 33 points finishing second after beating third placed Mwongeli Nzioka on countback.

Kariuki also won the ladies longest drive contest as Kericho’s Reuben Langat won the nearest to pin prize.