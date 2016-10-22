Railway’s Alfred Nandwa wins Strokeplay title

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Alfred Nandwa on Saturday shot an impressive two under par 70 for a four rounds aggregate of 298 gross to clinch the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Golf title at Thika Sports Club.

The plus one handicap Nandwa told Sunday Nation Sport daily practice and consistency in play, paid off for during Saturday’s round at the par 72 course.

Nandwa, a strong player, birdied the first two holes, dropped three shots in a row from the fifth to the seventh.

“I made a few bad putts in the first nine, but at least the two birdies and an eagle at the ninth gave me a strong start,” said Nandwa, who also birdied the 10th and 12th then three putted the 18th.

He won the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl four shots from John Karichu of Limuru and Railway’s Samuel Njoroge. Karichu carded 75 in the closing round against Njoroge’s 76.

However, Karichu was given the runner up prize on countback from the last 36 holes of the tournament.

“I have been practicing at least six to eight hours every three days. Now that I have qualified for Kenya Open, I will shift my practice to Muthaiga to get used to the course,” said Nandwa.

Taking the first round gross on two under par 70 was George Felix while the Great Rift Valley Resort’s Simon Njogu on 73 clinched the second round gross as Kenneth Bollo and Dennis Saikwa, both from Royal Nairobi, won the first and second round gross.

In the handicap section, Ruiru Sports Club’s Chris Andrea shot net 298 to win by one shot from David Matano of Thika who carded net 299.

In third place with 301 nett was Paul Nduati. The net rounds winners were John Gasthumbi (73), Francis Thuo (71), Simon Ndungu (71) and James Kamenchu on 69 nett.