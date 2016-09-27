Middle handicapper Joel Wanyoike carded 40 points to beat a field of over 211 players at the tough-playing Ruiru Sports Club course to claim overall title in Safari Park and Casino tournament at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 16, Wanyoike set off for the day with a birdie at the par four-first and followed it up with two quick pars. Although he bogeyed the fourth, seventh and eighth with a scratch at the sixth, he finished the opening nine with 22 points. At the back nine, he had two double bogeys at the end for 18 points, although his total of 40 points was good enough to hand him the overall title.

“It has been years since I won anything here. This is a pleasant surprise, but I’m happy all the same," said Wanyoike.

Njenga Wangendo (39) took men’s first prize with a point better than Paul Mararo who beat Lawrence Ng’ang’a on countback with 38 points.

Irene Wamoro (38) took the ladies title, beating Shobna Patel by two points while Jane Kimere (36) was third. George Njuguna (40) was men’s guest winner. The sponsors winner was Gakuya Kambo (38).

At Royal Nairobi, Wellington Omodho (38) beat John Juma and John Omo on countback to win the Sunset Golfing Society tournament.

Juma and Omo took the second and third prizes as Vincent Mugeni, on 36, beat Kenneth Bollo on countback to finish fourth. Humphrey Wattanga (38) was the best guest, followed by Job Kamau (37) while Jennifer Ngure finished third with 36.

Lydia Otieno was the lady winner with 33 points. Leading the pros was Jacob Okello on three under par 69 gross with Charan Thethy, on level par 7,2 finishing second.

At Sigona, Eldoret’s Esther Chumo carded 81 and 75 for a total of 156 gross to win the KLGU strokeplay tournament, beating Golf Park’s Sarah Khanyereri by two shots. Hue Yu (138 nett) took the overall nett title followed by Archana Patel on 140 nett. The Bronze title went to N. Muigai (187), followed by Rosemary Olonde (194).

The nett winner in this section was M. Steinmann on 148 nett.

At Kiambu Golf Club, lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru (inset), playing off handicap five, posted gross 77 to claim the annual Karume Cup sponsored by Mount Kenya University.

George Muiruri fired nett 68 to claim the nett title ahead of Joseph Ndegwa on 70, while David Mathenge (71) was third. Leading the ladies was Margaret Nyambura on 69 followed by Grace Kibe on 73 nett.

The following is a summarised weekend golf round-up:

At Machakos Golf Club: Thika Motor Dealers Golf Day; Overall Winner: David Muasya- 41 points cb James Ndunda 41, 3rd Jackson Nzioki 40, 4th Joseph Kombo 37. Nines Joseph Githeu 20, Peter Muting’a 22points. Lady Winner:Jane Kiiti 40, Guest John Nguitui 36, Karanja Ngure 35, J.W Kung’u 34 points.

At Muthaiga: Captain and Vice Captain Mbuzi Golf Day; Overall Winner Paul Gondi 39 pts. Men Winner Francis Ogolla 38, Stephen Mbugua 37 cb George Njugu 37. Lady Winner Florence Maina 39, Mary Maingi 38. Guest Winner Yasin Awale 38. Junior Winner Martin Wanyoike 33,Nines; D Muthusi 22, Oscar Kangoro 22.