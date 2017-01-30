Sam Kiarie wins Chairman's opener

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Handicap 24 Kiambu golfer Sam Kiarie emerged the overall winner of the Chairman’s Year Opener sponsored by Unity Auto Garage despite scratching a hole and making several bogeys and double bogeys at Kiambu Golf Club at the weekend.

Starting with a par at the par four-first, Kiarie scratched the par five-third hole, pared the fourth but made two double-bogeys at the fifth and sixth and two singles at the seventh and ninth for 20 points.

The back nine was not better either as he picked three more doubles with a rare birdie coming at the 15th for 18 points and a total of 38 points. He beat the men winner handicap five Stephen Kiaro on countback, as Pius Mworia on 37 was second in the men’s section after beating Mukuria Ragui on countback.

The club’s leading golfer Michael Karanga fired three over par 75 to claim the gross title.

“The course was tough particularly on approach shots and the greens," said Karanga, who birdied the first, sixth and 11th, dropped two shots at the front nine and scratched the 18th after missing the green on regulation.

Francis Mungai was the best guest on 37 and Allan Gacheru was the sponsors guest winner on 31, as Martin Nyaga emerged the Mountain Classic winner with 34 points. The nines went to Michael Wanjohi on 22 and Joseph Muchigi who carded 21 points.

The longest drive contest winners were J.C. Kinyua and Joyce Wanjiru and Jacinta Kimani won the nearest to pin prize.

At Muthaiga, Vipin Rajani beat David Ombisi on countback with 39 points to win the Abdallah Bekah Memorial/Sedgwick golf tournament. Ombisi went on home with the men’s first prize as Joe Mureithi and Jimnah Mbaru finished second and third with 37 points.

In the ladies section, Jane Babsa Nzibo won the first prize with 35 points, two and three points better than Rita Njeru and Patricia Ngina. Harriet Mbiro was the best lady guest on 38 and the men guest winner was L.K’Owiti on 35 while Nderitu Wachira and A. Lubia won the staff and senior prizes with 28 and 38 points respectively.

David Ombisi and Anne Abeja won the longest drive contest with 320 and 238 yards. Zubair Khan clinched the junior title with 36 points.

Summerised weekend golf results

Vet Lab Sports Club; Jade Homes Golf Day; Overall Winner: Kepha Bosire 41( 21, 20) Pts 2nd Elisha Ogonji 40 3rd Daniel Gitu 37. Lady Winner: Mary Karano 38. Guest Madhav Balla 34 Points.

At Thika Sports Club; UIP/Stema & Sarma Golf Day; Men Winner; Duncan Ndungu 40, Phillip Wainaina 39, cb Eliud Kuria 39, Lady Eunice Muthemba 38, Dorcas Njogu 37, Gross Simon Ndungu 31, Guest Watson Njenga 35, Nines; Dr E N Ndungu (21), Col P Karani (20).