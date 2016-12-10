By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

South Africa-based Mathew Wahome fired his way to the top of the leader board with a possible chance of his first Nyali Open victory, as this year’s championship entered its second day at the challenging Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa’s mainland north, on Saturday.

And it’s his short game which propelled Wahome to the top unlike the Uhuru Shield at Royal where he could not chip well due to the dry condition of the course.

Starting with four over par 75 during the opening round, the handicap one Wahome shot level par 71 in Saturday’s round which ended with a back-to-back birdies at the last two holes (17th, 18th).

He had, however, dropped two shots at the front nine where he only birdied the par five-first hole.

At the back nine, Wahome, from the Martin Wahome golf playing family, bogeyed the 15th, and 16th having birdied the 13th, but thanks to his four and two at the par five-17th and the finishing par three.

“My short game was brilliant, chipping and putting while I managed to hit most of the fairways,’’ he said

“If it stays as it is then Sunday may be a good day to celebrate. I am also happy that me and my club-mate Daniel Nduva, we are separated by one shot’’.

Nduva shot two over par 73 for a total of 147 and he was tied in the second place with Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi, who, like Wahome, had a fantastic short game for his one over par 72 in the second round where he birdied four holes but against five bogeys.