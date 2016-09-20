Limuru Country Club’s John Karichu picked up his second straight Golfer Of The Year title despite returning poor scores during the weekend’s Tea Fields Trophy golf tournament at the par 70 Kericho Golf Club course.

The 2015 Goty champion, who has been struggling to regain his form, carded an eight over par 78 in the opening round and a two over par 72 in the closing round for a total of 10 over par 150, a very poor score for a 36-hole event.

Karichu, who beat home player Edward Masiga by one shot, blamed the poor score on the conditions of the greens.

“The course was good but the greens were very difficult for putting,’’ said Railway’s Alfred Nandi, who took the first round honours on six over par 76.

Limuru’s John Kariuki posted 72 gross to claim the second.

In the nett section, Richard Korir carded 69 to beat Charles Kipngok by a shot while Reuben Langat posted nett 70. Winning the subsidiary was Kenneth Sigilai with an impressive nett 63, beating Leonard Soi by five shots.

At Karen Country Club, the Rose Naliaka Academy girls team made up of Serah Khanyereri, Faith Ontune, Doris Mideva and Ashley Awuor posted a total of 223 points - 76, 79, 68 - to retain the 70-year-old Nancy Millar trophy.

They won by a huge margin of 11 points from Karen’s team of Paulynne Kabuga, Doreen Kairuthi, Grace Mayiani and Eunice Maranya on 212 (70, 70, 72) points.

Betty Gacheru and Grace Gichuki won the first round on 40 points and the second and third rounds winners were Mary Russell and Sally Mitchelmore with 38 points.

Taking the third round on Sunday was the team of Nakuru’s Shiro Kaime and Josephine Wangari on 35 points.

At Thika Sports Club, lady golfer Linda Kinya beat men winner J.M.Thairoh on countback with a combination of 21 and 19 for 40 points to win the Stima Sacco golf tournament.

In second place in the men’s section was J.K. Mbugua on 38 after a countback with J.M.Karanja.

The ladies first prize went to J.W. Kungu on 39 one point better than Njambi Njoroge. Simon Ndungu carded 33 points for the gross as Sammy Ndungu on 38 was the top guest.

COLLATED WEEKEND RESULTS

Limuru; Axis Real Estate Golf Day; Overall Winner Stanley Kariuki 41 points, Men Winner David Nyakango 41 points. 2nd Mike Mwangi 39, Lady Winner Wairimu Thande 41, 2nd Anne Wanjama 39. Guest K Mbwaya 36, 2nd Ken Kubasu 35 points.

Sigona; Multiline Motors ; Winner: Hanif Tayebjee 43 pts , 2nd Tushar Patel 42, K.M. Patel 39, Winner Lady: Liz Mbuthia, 35pts, Guest: D Chaggar 34pts; Vet Lab; September Mug; Overall Winner: George Kingo’ri 65 nett, Elijah Kihoro 68, Muchemi Ndung’u 70. Ladies winner: Ann Thompson 71 Nett.