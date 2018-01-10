Hot Vet Lab Club ladies reveal why they’re on top

By LARRY NGALA

Team spirit, dedication and good player communication paid off for Vet Lab Sports Club’s ladies’ golf teams in the 2017 league matches.

The club’s league convenor over the past two years, Mary Maingi said, she had a good inter-personal relationships with her team-mates but also attributed her team’s historical victory in the prestigious Francombe Shield to their “team spirit.”

“There is no doubt Vet Lab had a strong team capable of winning the Francombe Shield in particular for the third straight year if the dedication and team spirit we had last year remains,” said Maingi during the award winning ceremony at Vet Lab Sports Club at the weekend.

Speaking during the award winning ceremony sponsored by Kenya Breweries’ managing director Jane Karuku at the club, Maingi, a former lady captain of the club, thanked her fellow players for their dedication and team spirit which enabled Vet Lab to retain the shield.

Vet Lab won both the Francombe Shield, an equivalent of the men’s Nairobi District Fousomes, and the RNGC Trophy, another inter-club championship, becoming the first club in the country to win both trophies in a year.

“I’m so humbled to have been the convenor for the past two years, and i thank the team and our sponsor Jane Karuku. “We had the strongest team and I am looking forward for a repeat performance this year,” Maingi said.

Out going lady captain and a former Kenya’s number one lady amateur golfer, Mary Karano, was even more delighted.

“It’s so refreshing winning these two trophies in the year that I was the lady captain. It has never happened before and I thank our two teams for bringing honours to the club. What else can a lady captain want in her year,” asked an excited Karano.

The club rewarded all the players who participated in both leagues with cash vouchers among other gifts.

In addition to the two league trophies, the Vet Lab also won the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Inter-Club Gross title during the Ladies Open at Limuru in September through Karano and Esther Chumo.

The Francombe Shield team which posted a total of 42 points, beating Royal Nairobi by three points was made up of Mary Karano, Jane Karuku, Esther Chumo, Mary Maingi, Frankie Gichuru, current captain Rechel Ndei, Purity Muthoni, Beatrice Kamau, Pat Odima and the 11 year old Channelle Wangare.