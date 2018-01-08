Vet Lab’s Mudanyi, Owiti round up Foursomes victory

The pair of Vet Lab’s Robinson Owiti and Edwin Mudanyi beat the hot charging Railway’s team of Samuel Njoroge and George Felex at the 22nd hole, to retain the Nairobi District Foursomes title at Muthaiga Golf Club at the weekend.

The two teams had squared the match at the 18th hole thanks to the veteran Owiti’s putt which forced the play-off.

“We played and combined well with Mudanyi, but the final match was our toughest, more than last year’s final," said Owiti, one of the best match play golfer in the country.

Owiti and Mudanyi who had eliminated Muthaiga “B”’s team of Neer Chandaria and youngster Kibugu Mutahi 5-3 in the semi-finals, were two holes down with three holes to go.

“Njoroge and Felex are very strong players and its our long time experience which made us overpower them’’ said Mudanyi.

The Vet Lab pair however managed to claim the 16th, halved the 17th before Owiti sunk a crucial putt at the 18th to force the play-off.

“Our win was to prove that we are the best in Nairobi District Foursomes and a clear indication that we won the league last year," said Owiti.

During the play off, the two teams exchanged leads until at the 13th where Railway fired to the water while Vet Lab were on, to eventually claim victory.

Vet Lab started its title defence with a 5-4 victory against Kiambu’s Michael Karanga and Michael Ngene before beating Sigona “B” 5-3.

They met Limuru “A” team of John Karichu and Dennis Maara, who offered a strong fight before going down at the 19th hole in the quarter-finals.

Railway started with a 3-2 win against Sigona “A”, and Vet Lab “B” of Mike Kisia and Jackson Mwangi, who they beat 1-0 in the quarter-finals before eliminating the hosting club Muthaiga’s “A” side of John Gitonga and Anthony Irungu 3-2.

SUMMERISED WEEKEND GOLF RESULTS

At Vet Lab; Athletes in Action Golf Tournament; Overall Winner: Maurice Oyugi 41(20+21), Pts; Men Winner: Tom Macakiage 40 cb Isaac Makokha 40, Martin Mbugua 40; Lady Winner: Grace Wanjohi 32, Martha Karua 31; Guest: Anthony Maina 37 cb Sammy Otiola 37 Pts. At Thika; Year Opener Golf Day; Overall winner Eunice Muthemba 65net, men-Dr Charles Waihenya 68, Maj D Nganga 69, Lady- Agnes Kuria 71, Anne Mukiri 72, guest-J Nzioka 72; Nines: Margaret Maina 32, F.N Wangombe 33net