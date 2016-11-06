By LARRY NGALA

Early leader, Anne Wanjama remained on course up to the end to clinch this year’s Nation Media Group (NMG) sponsored Golf Challenge title at the Limuru Country Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 17, Wanjama, who was among the first group of 118 players who had started in the morning, had fired an excellent 44 points to open a two- point lead half way the event that attracted a field of 260 players.

“I have been putting a lot of effort in my game to try and better my handicap, and I am so thrilled to have won this major event. I came rushing only to find my four ball gone and that made me double bogey the first hole for one point,” said Wanjama.

“It did not however discourage me as I was able to produce 10 pars in all. It feels real great beating such a huge field.”

None of the more than 132 players who played in the afternoon managed to beat the score of the top three players who all played in the morning.

They included men’s winner John Nguitui, a handicap 28 golfer who carded 42 points and second-placed player in the men’s section Peter Mwai Manjau who had posted 40 points.

Wanjama parred the second, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth and bogeyed the third, fourth and fifth in addition to his double-bogey in the first hole for 21 points.

It was at the back nine where Wanjama produced six pars, dropping shots only at the 12th, 13th, and 18th for 23 points. Her last victory before then was during the IT Professional Golf title in June where she posted 39 points.

She received a 52-inch television and the prestigious Nation Golf Challenge trophy from the Group Human Resources Director, David Kiambi, who represented CEO Joe Muganda at the event.

Sandra Mundia playing off handicap 13, won the ladies title with an impressive 40 points after beating Gladys Mbiyu by one point.

In the guest category, former Thika Sports Club captain Ndiga Kithae carded 36 points to beat Allan Kirui by a point as David Kiambi won the staff prize with 31 points.

James Kashangaki and veteran lady golfer Johana Maukonen claimed the first and second nine with 23 and 21 points respectively as Brian Njoroge, a handicap seven junior, won the junior title with 37 points.

Former NMG employee Frankie Gichuru won the ladies longest drive while Kenya Air Force’s Isaiah Nderitu took the men’s prize with Wairimu Thande and William Oroko taking home the prizes for the nearest to pin prize.

The tourney was the climax of the seven-event Nation Golf Challenge staged this year in Nanyuki, Machakos, Kisumu, Nyali, Kitale, and Nakuru golf clubs.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Mr Kiambi said the series was the company’s way of appreciating its customers’ across the country.