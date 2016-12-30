20 teams expected in Nairobi

By BRIAN YONGA

Twelve hockey clubs have so far confirmed participation to next month’s Africa Cup of Club Championship set to be held at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

The annual championship due January 7 to 15 is expected to feature 20 top clubs from across the continent battling in both men and women’s competitions.

The event was earlier scheduled to be held early this month but the dates coincided with the Junior Hockey World Cup.

Men’s champions Eastern Company as well 23 time- record winners Sharkia both from Egypt have confirmed their participation in the prestigious continental event. Ghanaian men’s champions Exchequer and Nigeria’s Niger Flickers are also expected for the week-long competition.

In the women’s category, Ghana Revenue Authority, Heartland and El-ruafui (both Nigeria) as well Sharkia (Egypt) will also take part.

According to Kenya Hockey Union Match and Fixtures Secretary Jane Nyamogo, a total of 20 teams are expected to take part in the showpiece.

“We expect clubs from Zimbabwe, Malawi and Tanzania to also send teams and from then on we shall be able to conduct a draw,” Nyamogo told Saturday Nation Sport.

“Teams will start arriving from January 3 and we are looking forward to a very successful tournament.”

Hosts Kenya will be represented by four clubs - Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police in the men’s competition while eight times winners Telkom Orange and Sliders will do battle in the women’s affair.

The four clubs have stepped up preparations for the event at the City Park Stadium.

Kenya were awarded the rights to host the competition in September after Zimbabwe pulled out citing financial constraints. The country has previously hosted the event twice in 2007 and 2009.

Fifteen clubs (eight men and seven women) took part in last year’s edition played at the Olympic Centre in Lusaka, Zambia.

Orange beat Ghana Police 3-2 on post-match penalties to lift Africa’s elite hockey club crown for a record eighth time, their fourth in a row.