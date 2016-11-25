Battle royale as hockey play-offs kick off

By BRIAN YONGA

The 2016 Kenya Hockey Union season reaches its climax this weekend with the men’s Premier League title at stake.

Champions Butali Sugar Warriors battle Greensharks in the first play-off this afternoon at the City Park Stadium as the 2013 champions Kenya Police tackle two-time winners Strathmore University Gladiators in the second play-off.

The winners will clash in the final tomorrow to determine this season’s champions. This season’s top flight league saw teams divided into two pools and the top two from each pool advanced to the play-offs.

Butali, who are gunning for a third title in a row, are favourites in the clash after an impressive preliminary campaign that saw them top Pool A with a 100 percent record. The forward line of Zack Aura, Emmanuel Simiyu, Seth Oburu and Frank Wanagwe scored an impressive 33 goals in seven matches.

Butali coach Cliffe Okello will again bank on the quartet to ensure his side put Sharks to the sword and book their place in the final as they seek to defend their title.

“Our season comes down to this match and we have prepared well. Greensharks are a formidable team but we have been consistent this season and the players are confident of getting the job done,” Okello told Saturday Nation Sport.

At the back, captain Kennedy Nyongesa will be tasked with keeping the Sharks attack at bay. Sharks, who finished second in Pool B, will be out to end their poor run against the champions. The Nairobi-based side lost the clubs’ last two meetings by an identical 3-0 scoreline.

“This is a knockout match and if we follow our game plan, I am confident we can reach the final and hopefully dream about the title,” Sharks coach Ben Owaga said.

“They have got a lot of players who can hurt you if given space and we therefore need to be alert.”

In the second semi-final, Gladiators will be hoping to upset the law enforcers as they look to reach the final. Gladiators coach Meshack Senge is aware that many have predicted a Police versus Butali final, and hopes to upset the form book.

“We are in the play-offs based on the merit and I think we have an equal chance just as Police and we therefore cannot be written off,” he said. Senge is sweating on the fitness of striker Festus Onyango.

Police, who recovered from a poor start to reach the play-offs, will be hoping to extend their good form as they bid to win their first title since 2013.

The second team to be promoted to next season’ top flight men’s league will also be known this weekend.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium)

Saturday:

National men: Kimathi University v JKUAT -12pm, Parkroad Tigers v Kabarak University- 2pm

Premier men (playoffs): Kenya Police v Strathmore University – 4pm, Butali Sugar v Greensharks – 6pm

Sunday:

National men: Kimathi University v Multimedia University – 9am