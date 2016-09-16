Butali Sugar Warriors go hunting in Nakuru

By BRIAN YONGA

Champions Butali Sugar Warriors will be looking to inch closer to a playoff spot with victory away to Nakuru Hockey Club Saturday afternoon at the Menengai High School.

The match is one of 10 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league encounters lined up this weekend in Nairobi and Nakuru as teams chase playoff spots.

At City Park Stadium in Nairobi, 2012 champions Sikh Union Nairobi will be looking to pile more misery on bottom-placed Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures in another men’s premier league encounter.

Fifth-placed Strathmore University Scorpions will return to action after a month off to take on Vikings in a women’s league tie on Sunday.

Former champions Kenya Police will be hoping to continue with their resurgence when they come up against Parkroad Badgers while Strathmore Gladiators take on USIU in the university derby.

Butali have won their opening three matches and sit top of Pool A with maximum points. Victory this afternoon will move the champions to within two wins off a playoff spot as they bid to retain their title.

OBURU, ODHIAMBO RETURN

Butali coach Cliffe Okello will welcome back forwards Seth Oburu and Barnabas Odhiambo who have missed the last two matches due to injury.

Internationals Maxwell Fuchaka and Brian Musasia, who featured for Kenya in last weekend’s World League One Series in Ghana, will also feature.

“Our aim is to finish our preliminary matches with a 100 percent record as we prepare for the playoffs. The game will be tough because we are playing on grass and this will suit them (Nakuru),” Okello said on Friday.

Hosts Nakuru have a huge task in trying to stop Butali forwards Zack Aura, Emmanuel Simiyu and new signing Lawrence Okubasu who have been involved in the team’s 12 goals scored so far this season.

Nakuru coach Tony Agesa is however confident his charges can be able to shut out the champions.

“They are a quality side with good players but we are playing at home and confident of getting a good result,” Agesa said. Butali won both their encounters last season and will be favourites to claim another win on Saturday.

Vultures will be looking to move out of the bottom with a win against Sikh Union. The team has lost two of their last three matches and a win will see them revive their slim hopes of making the playoffs.

“I think our greatest challenge has been not converting the chances and that has seen us lose a lot of points,” Vultures coach Walter Onyango said.

In the women’s league, Scorpions will be aiming to make ground on the leading pack with a win against Vikings who lie sixth in the standings.

FIXTURES (All Matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

National Men

Impala v Karate- (12pm), Multimedia v Daystar University (2pm), TUK v Parkroad Tigers (6pm)

Premier Men

KU Vultures v Sikh Union (4pm), Nakuru v Butali (3pm)

Sunday

Premier Women: Vikings v Strathmore University (9am)

National Men: Karate Axiom v Kimathi University (11am)