Butali go for Dutch expertise ahead of Club Championship

Two-time Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors have secured the services of Coen Van Putten, a Singapore-based Dutch consultant to aid them in their preparations for next month’s Africa Cup of Club Championship in Nairobi.

According to the club, the Dutch man will act as a technical advisor for the Kisumu-based side.

Butali, by virtue of winning the 2015 – 2016 league will be joined by runners-up Kenya Police in flying Kenya’s flag in the January 7- 15 competition at City Park Stadium.

The two will be joined by eight-time continental champions Telkom Orange and local women’s league runners-up Sliders in the women’s affair.

Butali has also added to its rank an unnamed Pakistani goal keeper as they seek their maiden continental crown. Also on board, is national men’s team coach Meshack Senge, who led Strathmore University Gladiators to the men’s league title early this month.

Putten, who had a brief spell managing the Singapore national side in 2013, arrived in the country last week. The tactician, who was involved in Wednesday’s training session at City Park Stadium was impressed by the Butali players.

Dutch tactican Coen Van Putten demonstrates a move to Butali Sugar Warriors players at the City Park Stadium on December 28, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP

“The boys are doing quite well. The standards are much better than what I expected. What is expected is the refinement of the skills they have. There is also need to improve on positioning,” he said.

“The aim is to reach the final and then you never know what will happen there.”

Senge is optimistic Butali have what it takes to win the title on home soil.

“We have our targets and we know how we want to do it, and how to get there. We will of course evaluate the target as we move on,” Senge said.

On Putten, he said: “He is here to augment what we are doing. He’s just there for the competition.”

Wednesday’s session focused on short corners and how best to be lethal on build up play. Butali, formerly Kisumu Simba, won bronze during the 2007 edition.

The last Kenyan men’s club to win the continental title was the now defunct Armed Forces in 1998.

According to Hockey Union Match and Fixtures secretary Jane Nyamogo, around 13 teams; seven of them ladies teams’ are expected to grace the event.

Men’s cup holders Eastern Company and Sharkia both from Egypt have confirmed participation while Ghana has Exchequer and Nigeria will be represented by Niger Flickers.

In the women’s category, Ghana Revenue Authority, Heartland and El-ruafui (both Nigeria),Sharkia(Egypt) have also confirmed participation and will be aiming to dethrone reigning champions Orange.

Kenya stepped in to host the competitions after Zimbabwe pulled out owing to its weak financial position.

At the same time, the Kenya Hockey Union boss Nashon Randiek has said that the union need at least Sh2milion to repair the turf ahead of the competitions.