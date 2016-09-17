By BRIAN YONGA

Reigning Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s premier league champions Butali Sugar on Saturday inched closer to a playoff spot after a 3-2 win away to Nakuru Hockey Club at the Menengai High School grounds in a KHU men’s league match.

Kisumu-based Butali made it four wins out of four as the club maintained their 100 per cent record this season. Butali coach Cliff Okello was pleased with the result but bemoaned the poor state of the pitch that made it difficult for both teams to play well.

Barnabas Odhiambo, back after recovering from a knee injury, fired the visitors ahead in the 21st minute with an impressive field goal. The hosts hit back in the 31st minute, drawing level through Caleb Kinjo.

Nakuru’s joy was however short-lived as Butali scored twice before half time through Frank Wanangwe and Emmanuel Simiyu for a 3-1 lead at the break.

The poor state of the pitch made the second half a dull affair as Nakuru tried to claw themselves back in the match. They hit a consolation goal in the 53rd minute as Eric Aywe scored from a penalty corner but Butali held out for the win.

“We need better pitches for top-flight matches. The match could have been taken to another venue. We were unable to play well on this pitch. It was however a good performance by the lads as we inch closer to the play-offs,” Okello told Sunday Nation Sport.

At City Park Stadium, Multimedia University held out to beat Daystar University 3-2 in a men’s national league encounter.

The Rongai-based team was 2-0 up after 14 minutes thanks to goals from Machibi Karnaja and Peter Chege. They managed to hold on to the lead going into the half time whistle with their opponents unable to create any chances.

Daystar did improve after the break and pulled a goal back in the 46th minute through Robert Kiserio’s field goal.

The goal gave them a lifeline in the match and they poured forward in search of the equalizer leaving their defence exposed. Multimedia hit them on the counter attack after holding out for some time as Chege scored his second of the match, lobbying the ball past Daystar keeper Ambrose Ochieng in the 54th minute.

Daystar scored a second goal in the 69th minute as Ambrose Kilonzo fired past MMU keeper Calvin Odhiambo but his teammates held out for the win.

“We controlled the match for the large spells but lapses in concentration allowed our opponents back in the game. We are glad we got the points but we made it difficult for ourselves towards the end,” MMU team manager Eric Oduor said.