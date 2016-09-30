By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Champions Telkom Orange will be out to reclaim top spot when they take on Vikings in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match on Sunday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Nine matches will be played this weekend - five on Saturday and four on Sunday.

In the men’s Premier League, Pool B leaders Greensharks face newly promoted Chase Sailors in a battle for the play-off slots while Wazalendo tackle Parkroad in the same pool.

At Kakamega High School grounds, Western Jaguars welcome Kenya College of Accountancy of University (KCAU) this afternoon as they look for their maiden win of the season.

Kenyan international Rachel Ousa could make her debut for Orange who are currently in fifth in the log with seven points, three behind surprise leaders Amira Sailors.

Ousa, who was signed from arch-rivals Strathmore University Scorpions, is expected to add fire power to Orange’s forward line.

This season’s women league race is one of the most open in recent years and Orange coach Jos Openda has warned against any errors from her team.

“Our job this season is to defend all the trophies that we won and we are working towards that,” Openda said on Friday.

“It is exciting that five teams are contesting for the title and we therefore need to be on top of our game.”

Orange come into the match on the back of a 6-1 win over USIU Spartans last month and will be favourites to clinch the three points.

Evergreen striker Jackline Mwangi, who bagged a hat-trick against the students, will lead Orange’s attack.

A win for the 18-time national champions will move them above Amira on goal difference.

Vikings will looking to end a run of three successive losses in the league and coach Clyde Mbaha is looking for a positive response from his team.

“We have not played well in the last three matches and deservedly lost. Orange are a tough side and we need to be at our best,” Mbaha said.

Greensharks will move closer to a play-off spot should they beat Sailors tomorrow in the men’s top-tier clash.

Sharks edged out KCA-U 1-0 last weekend and a repeat result will leave them needing a point in their final pool match to book a place in the playoffs.

“The job is not yet done and we therefore cannot start celebrating. We need to get good results in our remaining encounters,” Sharks coach Nixon Nyangaga said. The tie is a must-win for Sailors who were upset 3-2 by Wazalendo last weekend.

The bankers had won their last three matches before last weekend’s loss at City Park Stadium. Sailors captain and the league’s current top scorer George Mutira will be hoping to inspire his team to a crucial win.

FIXTURES (All Matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

National Men : Kabarak University v Impala- 12pm, Multimedia v Thika Rovers – 2pm

Premier Men: Western Jaguars v KCAU – 3pm (Kakamega High School), Parklands v KU Vultures- 4pm, Sikh Union v USIU- 6pm

Sunday

National Men: Kabarak v Karate Axiom – 9am

Premier Women: Orange v Vikings – 11am