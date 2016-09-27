By BRIAN YONGA

Newcomers Amira Sailors are surprise leaders of Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League standings after the weekend’s round of matches.

The Chase Bank-sponsored team beat Daystar Falcons 5-0 to go top of the log with 10 points.

In men’s Premier League, champions Butali Sugar Warriors, Strathmore University Gladiators and Greensharks recorded vital wins in the race for play-off spots.

Parkroad lead the pack in the race for promotion to next season’s top flight after a 2-1 win over Impala in the men’s national league.

Amira, who made their debut this season, underlined their title intentions after another impressive performance at the weekend that put them three points clear at the top.

Lethal striker Susan Oketch grabbed a brace, while Sheila Chebet, Leah Omwandho and Pauline Ochieng each scored once for Amira.

Amira coach Linet Onyango believes it’s premature to consider her team title favourites but she believes the race will be close after he team recorded their third win from four matches.

“We have given a good account of ourselves this season but we need to be more clinical in front of goal because we face tougher opponents in the coming games,” Onyango said on Tuesday.

YET TO PLAY ORANGE

They are yet to face Orange, Scorpions and Sliders and these matches will be the real test for Onyango’s charges.

USIU Spartans were the highest climbers of the weekend, moving three places to second after their 5-1 win over KU Titans that took them to nine points from five matches.

Strathmore Scorpions and Sliders lost ground on the leaders after the duo battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday evening.

Scorpions are third on eight points, one ahead of fourth-placed Sliders who have played three matches. Champions Telkom Orange, who were not in action this weekend, are fifth also on seven points from three matches, making it one of the closest title races in recent years.

In men’s league, Butali lead Pool A with 15 points and need only one more win their last two matches to secure a play-off spot.

The team’s 9-0 demolition of Bay Club means they are the only club with a 100 per cent record this season. Two-time champions Strathmore Gladiators are second on 10 points, three ahead of USIU men’s team.

“We are hitting top form at the right moment. If we win our last two matches, we shall be in the play-offs which was our main target when the season began,” Gladiators coach Meshack Senge said.

In Pool B, Greensharks lead the way with 10 points after their 1-0 win over Kenya College of Accountancy of University. The result left the university side in third spot, behind Kenya Police who lie second with seven points.