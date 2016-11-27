By BRIAN YONGA

Champions Butali Sugar Warriors will take on Strathmore University Gladiators in the final of the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League next week on Sunday at City Park Stadium.

Both teams won their respective play-offs on Sunday and will now battle it out for the league title. Butali beat Greensharks 2-1 while the Gladiators saw off Kenya Police 3-2 on post-match penalties in the other play-off match.

Police and Strathmore played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday before rains caused the match to be abandoned. Constance Wakhura converted the winning penalty for the students to send his teammates into a frenzy of celebration.

Strathmore keeper Simon Odhiambo, who saved penalties from Felix Okoth, Oliver Echenje and Calvins Kanu, was lifted shoulder-high by his teammates.

Strathmore University players celebrate their victory against Kenya Police at the City Park Stadium on November 27, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Srathmore Coach Meshack Senge was elated.

“We are happy to reach the final. It was a very tough match. My players showed great character and resilience.

“Butali is an experienced side with fast players. We would focus our training on counter attacks this week,” said Senge.

In the second encounter, Greensharks matched champions Butali for the better part of the game before they were undone by brilliant strikes by Barnabus Odhiambo and Seth Oburu.

Victor Osiche converted a last- minute penalty stroke for Sharks but it was a mere consolation.

“It was a scrappy affair. Greensharks pushed us all the way but in the end individual brilliance won it for us in the end. Hopefully, the final match would be more entertaining. We hope to retaining the title,” said Butali coach Cliffe Okello.

Sharks, will, however have themselves to blame for not winning the highly charged match in which six players were booked for dangerous play.

Butali dominated proceedings with the trio of Frank Wanangwe, Emmanuel Simiyu and Zack Aura tormenting the Sharks defence.

In the opening 10 minutes, the trio each should have scored but were let down by poor finishing as Sharks survived. In a dominant first half, Butali had a record seven penalty corners but failed to make use of them and Sharks survived.

Sharks improved after the break and should have scored two goals but Mike Ochieng wasted both chances with only Butali keeper Evanson Ngoya to beat. Butali took the lead at the end as Wanangwe teed up Odhiambo who fired past Sharks keeper Elly Tangaza.

The lakeside club doubled their lead minutes later finally making use of a short corner as Oburu sounded the board to the delight of his teammates.