Hockey fraternity mourns Butali coach Cliffe Okello

By BRIAN YONGA

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of Butali Sugar Warriors coach Cliffe Okello on Tuesday afternoon at his brother's home in Nairobi after a short illness.

Okello, who has been unwell for some time, led Butali to second place in last season's Kenya Hockey Union Men's Premier League in what would be his last assignment. Butali lost 3-0 on post-match penalties to Strathmore Gladiators in the play-off final.

He was poised to lead the club at the Africa Cup of Club Championship held early this month.

His death rocked the hockey fraternity in the country with many remembering him as a jovial and astute coach, who always wanted to succeed. Many took to social media to pay tribute to Okello fondly referred to as 'Zorro'.

National men's team coach Meshack Senge, who stood in for Okello during the African Club Championship early this month, described the death as a blow not only to hockey but sports in general.

"We played together at club level and also in the national team and I can tell you he was passionate about the game. A jovial guy, easy to chat with and also very humorous,” Senge said of Okello.

“He was always my roommate during national team residential trainings. I will miss him so much."

"We won the league title together while playing for Kisumu Simba as well as bronze in the Club Championship and these are some of my best moments with him. I also relished my battles with him when he took charge of Butali."

Kenya Hockey Union Chair Nahshon Randiek said: "We have lost a dedicated and meticulous hockey fanatic who helped many players grow to play for the top teams in the country."

Butali defender Saidi Okwemba, who played with Okello in Kisumu Simba since 1994, is yet to come to terms with the death of his former teammate and coach.

"There was a time I was contemplating quitting the sport but he persuaded me that I still had a lot to give and I agreed to stay and played for him at Butali," Okwemba said.

Women’s premier league champions Telkom Orange coach Jos Openda recalls Okello as a “perfectionist who always wanted his team to win beautifully”.

"While most coaches are used to shouting and running wild on the touchline, Cliffe was always composed even if the game was not going according to plan, he would always have something up his sleeve," Openda said.

Kenya Police coach Kenneth Kaunda, whose team are Butali's greatest rivals, said he will miss their run-ins on the touchline.

“He was a gentleman and very passionate in his coaching and this rubbed in on the players. We at times did not agree on decisions on the pitch but in the end we would still be friends and even catch up over drinks," Kaunda said.

Butali Warriors coach Cliffe Okello reacts on the touchline during their match against Park Road. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Hockey players also expressed their grief at Okello's demise.

Former national team captain Zack Aura, who played under Okello in Butali, described him as an artistic coach.

"He made us view the game in a different perspective and he would never put any player down. He gave everyone a chance to play, it is still hard to believe he is no more," Aura said.

"I always thought he should have been appointed national team coach but I guess it was never meant to be," Kenya Police player Richard Birir said.

Butali Sugar Warriors coach Cliffe Okello gestures during a past match. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Butali team manager Kamal Sembi said Okello is likely to be buried in his Nyakach home, Kisumu County next weekend. His body was due to be flown to Kisumu on Wednesday.

He won five league titles as a player with Kisumu Simba and also featured for the national team in the 1999 Africa Games in South Africa and the 2007 Olympic qualifiers.