KCA pile more misery on Jaguars, MMU maul Rovers

Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) on Saturday piled more misery on winless Western Jaguars with a 2-1 win in their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League match at Kakamega High School Ground.

Simon Peter gave KCA-U the lead in the 14th minute before Tony Ashiraro doubled their advantage in the 48th minute. Keith Machinji slotted in the consolation goal for Jaguars in the 68th minute.

The victory placed the varsity side joint top with rivals Greensharks with 10 points as the race for the play-offs gains momentum.

KCA-U coach Collins Ochieng said their relentless attacking system worked for them.

“We are focused and hope to win more matches with our eyes set on the league title,” Ochieng added.

Jaguars assistant coach Peter Okova said his boys gave out their best and were just unlucky in the match.

“The striking force is blunt and it is an area we need to concentrate on during training sessions,” he noted.

MMU MAUL ROVERS

In the men’s national league, Multimedia University (MMU) came from a goal down to thrash Thika Rovers 6-1 at the City Park Stadium.

Skipper Moses Adamba and Anthony Barasa each scored twice for the university students in an impressive attacking performance.

Jeff Asira and Bringson Kadanya were also on target as MMU walked away with the three points.

Rovers had taken the lead in the third minute when Collins Osiga slammed home the ball past MMU keeper Calvin Odhiambo. However, they were unable to build on their good start as MMU hit back in incredible fashion.

MMU coach Vincent Adhia was left purring after the emphatic win and challenged his charges to maintain the same momentum in their coming matches.

"This is by far our best performance this season. We showed great determination after going behind early on and I was pleased by the response and attacking display today," Aidha told Sunday Nation Sport.

The third minute goal shocked MMU and they regrouped to hit back in style. Asira levelled for the students in the quarter hour mark with a sweet taken field goal that sailed past Rovers keeper Ndung’u Njogu.

The students scored their second goal in the 25th minute after a swift counter attack that started after MMU cleared a Rovers penalty corner ended with Barasa chipping the ball past Njogu at the other end.

"We fell apart once they equalised and our defending was shocking. I knew we would be cruising after we scored early on but we totally let this match go," a furious Rovers coach Peter Mwathe said in his post-match comments.

Earlier, Impala beat Kabarak University 2-0 in another second tier men's encounter played at the same venue.

A second half brace from Eddy Odhiambo saw off the visitors in a game of few chances. Odhiambo struck in the 51st and 57th minutes to give his side the three points.