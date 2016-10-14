By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Former Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier league champions Kenya Police and Strathmore University Gladiators will be looking to clinch the last two play-off spots in their respective pool matches this weekend.

Police take on Pool B leaders Greensharks at the City Park Stadium Saturday evening while the Gladiators will be away to Kisumu’s Bay Club Sunday afternoon in two of the 10 matches lined up this weekend.

Women’s champions Telkom Orange will look to regain top spot with victory in their two outings this weekend. They face Daystar University Saturday afternoon at City Park before tackling Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture of Technology (JKUAT) Sunday.

Police need just a point in the encounter to confirm their place in the knockout stage but coach Kenneth Kaunda wants his charges to win the match and top their pool.

Finishing first will see them avoid a clash with champions Butali Sugar Warriors who will top Pool A.

“We have won every match since we lost to Chase (Sailors) two months ago and we want to finish our preliminary matches with a bang by winning against Sharks,” Kaunda told Saturday Nation Sport Friday.

“Our defence will need to be alert because our opponents have dangerous players who can hurt us.”

Kaunda is likely to stick with the side that demolished KCA-U 6-2 last weekend meaning goalkeeper Martin Agesa, Sammy Oungo, Willis Okeyo, lethal forwards Calvins Kanu and Moses Cheplaiti will all feature.

Cheplaiti and Okeyo both scored twice against the students and will hope to replicate the same form against Sharks.

Sharks coach Ben Owaga expects a close encounter but has urged his charges to go for the three points.

“We have already qualified for the playoffs but we will approach the match just like a final, we want to finish on a high,” he said.

Alex Kubasu, who has been in ominous from with six goals this season, will lead the Sharks attack. They lead the table with 13 points with Police placed second three points behind.

Gladiators will secure qualification with a win and both USIU and Sikh Union Nairobi fail to win their respective matches this weekend.

The two-time champions will be wary of bottom-place Bay Club who are battling relegation. Gladiators are second in the pool, eight points behind runaway leaders Butali who were the first team to clinch a play-off spot.

“We will need to be alert at all times and be patient because Bay have a good record at home and will therefore want to prove a point,” Gladiators coach Meshack Senge said.

Orange could move five points clear at the top with victories in their two matches this weekend as they bid to win a record 19th title.

FIXTURES (All Matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday:

Premier Women: Orange v Daystar – 12pm, Sliders v Vikings (2pm)

Premier Men: Nakuru v Sikh Union – (Nakuru) – 2pm, Western Jaguars v Wazalendo – 4pm, Kenya Police v Greensharks – 6pm

Sunday:

National Men: Wazalendo Youth v JKUAT – 9am, Kimathi University v Thika Rovers – 1pm

Premier Women: Orange v JKUAT – 11am