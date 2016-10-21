By BRIAN YONGA

The Kenya Hockey Union league takes a break this weekend with teams heading to Mombasa for the annual Sana Cup set to be held at the Mombasa Sports Club.

The seventh edition of the tourney, which is held in honour of the late hockey legend Agnelo de Souza, has attracted 16 men and eight women teams.

Men’s and women’s defending champions Kenya Police and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans are top seeds for the two-day event.

Four-time winners Kenya Police are in Pool A and will get their title defence underway against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) at 10am on Saturday before facing Technical University of Mombasa and 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi later in the day.

Fresh from securing a league play-off spot last weekend, the law enforcers will be out to extend their good run in Mombasa. Police coach Kenneth Kaunda has said he will use the competition to rotate his squad.

“I shall rest some of my top players who have been playing consistently over the last two months and bring in some fresh faces. As the defending champions, all eyes will be on us to go all the way,” Kaunda told Saturday Nation Sport.

Two wins will ensure Police advance to the knockout stage set for Sunday. Last year’s losing finalists Impala are in Pool B alongside top-flight side Greensharks, Wazalendo Veteran and Malindi Hockey Club.

Impala, who are eyeing promotion to the premier league, take on Sharks at 10.30 am in what should be a cracker.

Impala coach Amwai Olubayi wants his charges to go one better this year after last year’s heartbreak.

“The match against Sharks will be like a final because they are having a good season and it will be exciting to test ourselves against a top league side,” Olubayi said.

Sharks on the other hand will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Police as they prepare for next month’s play-off clash with league champions Butali Sugar Warriors.

Butali have for the third straight year opted out of the competition as they prepare for the play-offs and next year’s African Club Championship.

USIU men’s team headline Pool C and will face hosts Mombasa Sports Club, who were relegated from the top-flight last season.

Three-time winners USIU Spartans will open their campaign against Amira Sailors in a Group A women’s clash.