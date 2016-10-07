Kenya Police face KCA-U test in hockey league

By BRIAN YONGA

Former Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Kenya Police take on Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) in a do-or-die match Sunday afternoon at the City Park Stadium.

Eight matches are on the cards this weekend – four on Saturday and four on Sunday with the 2016 season set to end next month.

Newcomers Amira Sailors’ title credentials will be tested this afternoon when they face Strathmore University Scorpions in the women’s premier league while Sliders and USIU Spartans clash in another match at City Park.

Men’s champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who have already qualified for the playoffs, take on Parklands Saturday evening looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

However, focus will be on the Pool B clash between Police and KCA-U as both teams chase the last playoff spot.

Greensharks, who top the pool with 13 points, secured a playoff spot last weekend after their 4-1 rout of Chase Sailors. Police lie third in the pool with seven points and a defeat will end their quest of reaching the knockout stage.

Police, however, have a game in hand over second-placed KCA-U and Sharks who have both played five matches.

Police coach Kenneth Kaunda has called on his charges to deliver their best performance this season in the highly competitive group.

“It is a tough situation in the group but we have got to do our job and get the result we want. KCAU are a formidable side but we have players that can hurt them,” Kaunda told Saturday Nation Sport Friday.

Kaunda said he will stick with the team that beat Parkroad 4-0 in their previous match. Talismanic striker Moses Cheplaiti will lead the attack with internationals Sammy Oungo, Willis Okeyo and Calvins Kanu providing support.

KCAU skipper Gordon Odiwuor believes pressure will be on their opponents.

“Our destiny is in our own hands. A win will take us through to the playoffs but it won’t be easy because Police will come guns blazing,” he said.

Amira, who are second in the women’s league behind champions Telkom Orange, will be wary of an unpredictable Scorpions side.

Amira have impressed in their debut season in the top flight and a win this afternoon will see them dethrone Orange from the summit.

“This is the first of three matches that will really test us as a team and I believe the ladies are up to the challenge,” Amira coach Linet Anyango said.

Scorpions, who lie fifth in the log, will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 against Sliders two weeks ago.

Fixtures (All Matches at the City Park Stadium)

Saturday

Premier Women: Strathmore v Amira (12pm), Sliders v USIU-A (2pm) National Men: Impala v Wazalendo Youth (4pm)

Premier Men: Butali v Parklands (6pm)

Sunday

Premier Women: KU Titans v Daystar University (9am) National Men: Wazalendo Youth v Karate Axiom (11am), Daystar v Kimathi (1pm)