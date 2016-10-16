By BRIAN YONGA

Former champions Kenya Police sealed a place in this season’s Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier league play-offs after a 2-0 win over Greensharks on Saturday night at City Park Stadium.

Second-half goals from Captain Brian Saina and Willis Okeyo confirmed Police’s place in the knockout stages.

The win also sees them top Pool ‘A’ with 13 points, dislodging Sharks, who have already qualified for the play-offs, from top spot. Police coach Kenneth Kaunda lauded his charges for the impressive display, challenging them to maintain the same form in next month’s play-offs.

“We have achieved our first target of the season which was to make it to the next stage. We now need to start preparing for the next round because we will be up against tough sides,” Kaunda said. “We wanted the win more and my players fully deserved the win. Sharks were happy to sit back and defend and this made the game one-sided.”

The defeat was Sharks’ first of the season and they will now face champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who are posed to finish top of Pool ‘A’. Police will face the runners up of Pool ‘A’ in next month’s play-offs.

Police danger man Moses Cheplaiti should have put his side ahead in the 12th minute from a penalty corner but his shot was saved by Greensharks goalkeeper Elly Tangaza.

Police continued to press forward but Sharks defence stood firm.

After a scoreless first half, Saina broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, slamming home Willis Okeyo’s penalty corner. Okeyo added the second a minute to the final whistle, again finishing off another penalty corner.

“I think we were too casual in our approach and got punished for our lethargic play. We wanted to top the pool but we are still glad we are in the play-offs,” Sharks coach Ben Owaga said.

In Sunday’s matches, women’s champions Telkom Orange routed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 12-0 at City Park Stadium, while Nakuru upset the 2012 champions Sikh Union Nairobi 1-0 at the Menengai High School in a men's top flight encounter.

International Audrey Omaido led Orange with four goals while Lilian Aura bagged a hattrick in the lop-sided encounter.