Kenya to host Africa Hockey Club Championships

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Kenya will host the 2016 edition of the Africa Cup of Club Championships after Zimbabwe withdrew from the race last month, the Africa Hockey Federation disclosed on Wednesday.

The tournament dates have further been moved from December this year to January 21-29 next year due to the Junior World Cup that will be held at the end of the year.

Africa Hockey Federation (AHF) President Ahmed Seif asked Kenya to embark on preparations for the continental event.

“Hockey Association of Zimbabwe had pulled out of hosting the event due to financial constraints and we are glad Kenya has agreed to host this prestigious competition that brings the best clubs and players in our continent,” Seif said in a statement.

About 12 men and eight women teams are expected to take part in the annual competition. Kenya has hosted the event twice, in 2007 and 2009, before and Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) chairman Nashon Randiek welcomed the move by the continental governing body.

“In the past, some of our clubs have found it hard to participate in the competition but it will now be on home soil meaning we shall have full representation,” Randiek told Daily Nation Sport.

Related Content Cruising Sailors top women’s league standings

The federation also plans to replace the current astro turf at City Park Stadium with the refurbishment set to commence in March 2017.

TELKOM WON

Fifteen clubs (eight men and seven women) took part in last year’s edition played at the Olympic Centre in Lusaka, Zambia. Local side Telkom Orange and Eastern Company from Egypt won the women’s and men’s titles respectively.

Orange beat Ghana Police 3-2 on post-match penalties to lift Africa’s elite hockey club crown for a record eighth time, their fourth in a row. Eastern Company saw off their Egyptian arch-rivals Sharkia 3-2 in the men’s final.

Strathmore University Scorpions, Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police withdrew from the competition due to lack of funds.

Orange, who won an unprecedented 18th league crown, will defend their crown next year alongside Sliders - who finished second in the league.

Sliders will be making a return to the competition after a seven-year absence.

Sliders won the continental title in 1999 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and lost out to Orange in the 2009 edition played at the City Park Stadium.

Men’s champions Butali Sugar Warriors and runners Kenya Police will lead the country’ assault in the men’s competition.

The defunct Armed Forces Club is the only local men’s side to have won the competition back in 1998 in Windhoek, Namibia.