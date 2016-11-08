Kenya women’s hockey race down to the wire

By BRIAN YONGA

The Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League title race will go down to the wire after second placed Strathmore University Scorpions cut Telkom Orange's lead to two points.

Scorpions hammered Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 6-0 last Saturday to keep alive their hopes of a maiden league title race. However, champions Orange are in the driving seat ahead of this weekend's final matches.

Orange, who are on top with 19 points, take on Amira Sailors on Sunday and will be crowned champions for the 20th time if they avoid defeat against the debutantes. Their superior goal difference means that if, even, they draw and Scorpions win, they will still finish on top due to a better goal difference.

Should they lose, Scorpions who take on bottom placed Daystar Falcons on the same day, will win the title with a win over the Falcons. Scorpions coach Meshack Senge has not ruled out his team's title hopes and is hoping lady luck will smile on his charges.

"We know what we have to do and we shall fight till the end and hopefully the other result can go in our favour. But I think we can pride of our achievement regardless of whatever happens on Sunday," Senge told Daily Nation Sport on Monday.

Scorpions finished third last season as Sliders nicked second spot to qualify for the Africa Club Championship to be held in Nairobi in January.

"We will go into our final match with the same mentality we have approached all games this season. We want to win and finish as high as possible in the standings," Amira Coach Linet Onyango said.

USIU Spartans will finish in fourth place after they thrashed Falcons 10-0 in their final game of the season.

The university side are on 14 points, five ahead of Sliders who have endured a torrid season.

Vikings moved ahead of KU Titans on goal difference after they handed the university students a 5-0 thumping at City Park at the weekend.

JKUAT and Falcons occupy eighth and ninth place respectively with the latter on zero points and yet to win a match this season. JKUAT are on three points having won only once all season.