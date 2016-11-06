By BRIAN YONGA

United States International University - Africa (USIU-A) Spartans on Sunday enhanced their chances of finishing second in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League after thrashing Daystar University Falcons 10-0 at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Kenya international Rhoda Nyambura sounded the boards four times to set her side on the path to an emphatic win in the battle of universities.

Sandra Vodoti then struck twice for the Thika Road-based side. Perez Esther, Sheila Ndaroh, Anne Mwikali and Maua Williams were also on target in the lop-sided encounter.

SPARTANS IN FOURTH PLACE

The win saw Spartans stay in fourth place in the table behind Amira, who had beaten Sliders 2-0 on Saturday. Both teams have 14 points with one match left to play this season, but Spartans enjoy a better goal aggregate.

The duo trail second-placed Strathmore University Scorpions by three points. Scorpions hammered Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 6-0 on Saturday. And Spartans coach Willis Okeyo was pleased with his side’s performance.

“We were brilliant today. We dominated possession, created numerous chances and scored some great goals. We want to finish on high this season and hopefully clinch second place,” Okeyo told Daily Nation Sport.

The defeat leaves Falcons rooted at the bottom of the league and in danger of ending the season without victory. Spartans exposed Falcons’ defensive frailties, leading 4-0 at the quarter mark and added two more before the half-time whistle.

Nyambura scored three of her goals in the first half, finishing off brilliant moves past Falcons keeper Esther Mary. While Okeyo had options on the bench, Falcons coach Moses Kagochi had only only 11 players, with no options on the bench.

“It has not been a good season for us, our players have not been consistent and this has contributed to our bad run,” lamented Kagochi. In an earlier women’s encounter, Vikings handed Kenyatta University (KU) Titans a 5-0 beating at the same venue.

Charity Miller and Susan Muchai scored twice each with Edel Barasa scoring the other to hand Vikings only their second win of the season.

In the men’s national league, Impala missed the chance to go top after they went down 3-2 to Multimeda University while Kabarak University beat visiting Dedan Kimathi University 1-0 in Kabarak.