Police, Telkom in own class

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya Police and Telkom head to the Christmas break with one hand on the men and women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League titles.

The two teams have unassailable leads after the weekend’s round of matches and look certain to be crowned champions once the league resumes on January 13 for the final month.

Kenya Police just need one more win to win their first league title since 2013, while Telkom need just a point to win a record 20th title.

Police came from a goal down to down former champions Sikh Union Nairobi 4-2 in the encounter at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi. International Allan Iningu had fired the 2012 winners ahead in the second minute but Police levelled in the second quarter through top scorer Amos Barkibir before Willis Okeyo and Richard Birir scored to extend the lead to 3-1.

Jaspreet Kalsi pulled one back for Sikh but Calvins Kanu made sure of the points for Police with a fourth goal. The win took Police to 70 points from 25 matches. They have an 18-pont lead over second placed Greensharks, who beat KCA-U 2-0 at the same venue.

Police coach Kenneth Kaunda lauded his charges impressive throughout the season adding that they deserve to be champions due to their consistency.

“It is unfortunate that we have to wait till next year to be crowned champions because we have been on a roll and been the best in the division,” Kaunda said.

Police play Wazalendo on January 14. Butali, who can mathematically still win the league, are third on 51 points from 21 matches.

Wazalendo and USIU round off the top five places. At the bottom, with TUK already relegated, teams are fighting to ensure they don’t join the students in next season’s National League.

KU Vultures, who are second from bottom with 20 points along with KCAU (22) and Chase Sailors (25) will all resume the fight to stay up next month.

Spluttering champions Strathmore University Gladiators, who were also drawn in the relegation fight, recorded two wins to move 10 points clear off the drop.

In the women’s Premier League, leaders Telkom were the beneficiaries of three free points and five goals after their opponents University of Nairobi failed to show up for their match.

The result took Telkom’s tally to 51 points and they have also scored an impressive 103 goals.