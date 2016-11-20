By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Chase Sailors on Sunday beat Nakuru Club 3-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier league classification match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

The win means the bankers end the season in fifth place on their debut season in the top flight.

Goals from Titus Ngolia, skipper George Mutira and Kevin Barasa handed the Chase Bank-sponsored side victory. Both teams had finished third in their respective pools after the final preliminary matches.

DID WELL

“It was our first season in the top league and I think we did pretty well, though our target was to make the play-offs. We however take the positives and promise to bounce back better next year,” Oketch told Daily Nation Sport.

Sailors were two goals up at the break mkaing use of the penalty corners awarded to them as Ngoila and Mutira beat Nakuru keeper James Maingi.

The final goal came courtesy of a counter attack as Nakuru lost the ball and were dully punished as Barasa sounded the board with a well taken field goal.

United States International University of Africa secured seventh place after beating Wazalendo 2-1 in another classification fixture. A brace from Brian Makokha fired the students to a 2-0 lead the break before Wazalendo pulled one back through Kiplimo Kipkemoi’s field goal.

But men’s National League winners Technical University of Kenya suffered a 1-0 loss to Impala a day after clinching the title. Rono Kigen scored the only goal of the game to keep alive Impala’s hopes of securing promotion.

“We should have won by a bigger margin and now we have to wait to see if other results go away and hopefully clinch the last spot to next year’s premier league, “Impala coach Amwayi Olubai said.

In the women’s Premier League, Vikings ended their campaign with a 7-1 thrashing of Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology. The win ensured that Vikings finished the season in sixth place, leapfrogging Kenyatta University.