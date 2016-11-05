By BRIAN YONGA

Strathmore University Scorpions maintained their title ambitions after they hammered Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 6-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match played at the City Park Stadium on Saturday.

The win means the title race will go down to the wire after Scorpions cut leaders' Telkom Orange’s lead to two points. Orange are on 19 points while Scorpions are 17 points and both teams have one match left this season.

Kenya international Gilly Okumu and Scorpions skipper Yvonne Karanja scored twice each in the one-sided affair. Winnie Odongo and Ruth Odhiambo were also on target as JKUAT were put to the sword.

Scorpions coach Meshack Senge was pleased with his team's performances and called on them to fight for the title until the end.

"We are doing our bit to ensure that we win the title and we now hope that fate can be kind to us and give us a bit of luck in our last match. We were brilliant against JKUAT and the team can be proud of their achievements this season, " Senge told Sunday Nation Sport.

Okumu, who missed last weekend's 2-0 win over Kenyatta University Titans, marked her return with two brilliant goals. Her first saw her beat two JKUAT defenders before firing in between the legs of keeper Mary Njoki.

It was 4-0 at half time as the Scorpions run their Juja-based opponents rugged in the opening 35 minutes to claim bragging rights in the university derby.

In another match, Amira Sailors beat Sliders 2-0 to maintain their hopes of finishing second in the women's Premier League.

First half goals from Susan Oketch and Pauline Ochieng gave the debutantes the three points in the pulsating encounter.

The game was effectively over after four minutes when two quick field goals were enough to spur Amira to the three points. The result saw Sliders' bad run continue and last season's runners up have not won in the last six matches.

Sliders were hammered 6-0 by Telkom Orange last weekend and were again outplayed and outfought by the young and quick Amira who should have won by a bigger margin.

Amira coach Linet Onyango accused her charges of failing to convert the chances during last weekend’s 0-0 with United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans.

However, Amira turned on the style with a dominant display and went ahead in the second minute with their first chance of the game. A sweeping move saw Oketch fire in the opener past Sliders keeper Kate Opicha.

Two minutes later, Opicha was beaten again as Oketch turned provider setting up Ochieng who sounded the board stunning the Sliders defence.