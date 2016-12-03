Gladiators, Warriors title battle rained off

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

The Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League men’s play-off final between champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Strathmore University Gladiators will be completed on Sunday after rains caused an abandonment on Saturday.

The teams were levelled at 1-1 with 18 minutes to play before the rains poured making the surface at City Park Stadium unplayable.

Frank Wanagwe had given Butali the lead in the seventh minute before Constant Wakhura levelled for the students in the 55th minute.

Earlier, Kenya Police finished in third place after they edged Greensharks 4-3 in the third place play-off.

Both teams lost last weekend’s semi-finals to Greensharks and Butali Sugar Warriors respectively.

Police striker Calvins Kanu scored twice including the winning goal in the 61st minute. Willis Okeyo was also on target twice in the thrilling contest.

Sharks had raced to a 2-0 lead after 16 minutes courtesy of a brace from striker Kevin Simiyu.

The goals stunned the law enforcers who pulled a goal back in the 29th minute as Kanu slid the ball past Sharks keeper Elly Tangaza after a Willis Okeyo short corner.

Police, the 2013 champions, continued to press in search of an equaliser but Sharks hang on to take a 2-1 lead at the break.

Police dominated proceedings as the second half got underway and were levelled in the 42nd minute after Okeyo finished off Oliver Echenje’s penalty corner.