By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Will Strathmore University Gladiators finally get one over Butali Sugar Warriors and clinch the coveted Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League title?

This is the big question as the two teams clash in the much-awaited play-off final at the City Park Stadium on Saturday.

The final was meant to be played last Sunday, but heavy rains saw the match moved to this weekend. Ahead of the high-stakes clash, Gladiators coach Meshack Senge does not mind his team’s underdogs tag as the 2016 season comes to a close.

Gladiators upset the 2013 champions Kenya Police 3-2 on post-match penalties to seal their place in the final, while Butali overcame a stubborn Greensharks side 2-1 in their last four encounter.

Senge, who led Gladiators to the league title in 2006 and 2009, is hoping to pull off another upset and guide the university side to their third title.

“Butali are a very experience side and have quality players in their ranks. We want a good start and possibly score an early goal that will disrupt their game plan,” the tactician told Saturday Nation Sport.

“We also need to be solid in defence because they will definitely come all out in attack but this is a final and we are confident we can win it.”

Full-back Joseph Obare, who limped off against Police, is fit to start and will line up alongside Constance Wakhura, scorer of the winning penalty against Police, in defence. Goalkeeper Simon Odhiambo, who saved three penalties in the semi-final, will start in goal.

The university side’s greatest strength is in their pacy forwards led by Festus Onyango, who has scored eight goals this season.

Champions Butali are aiming for a hat-trick of titles and are overwhelming favourites to retain the gong. The lakeside team beat the university side 3-1 during the preliminary round and will be looking to complete the double.

OKELLO BULLISH

Butali coach Cliffe Okello is confident his charges can defend their title after another impressive season.

“We were guilty of not converting the many short corners we had last weekend (against Greensharks) and that put us on the edge. We have worked on that and I trust the lads to deliver the title,” Okello said.

Butali, formerly Kisumu Simba, have not lost to the Gladiators in the last two season and will be out to extend their dominance over the scholars.

The tactician has revealed that he will stick with the side that beat Sharks meaning lethal forwards Emmanuel Simiyu and Frank Wanangwe will lead the attack with veteran midfielder Zack Aura playing behind them.

The trio have been instrumental in Butali’s impressive run this season. At the back, the experienced Saidi Okwemba and Kennedy Nyongesa will offer a shield to keeper Evanson Ngoya. The match will be preceded by the play-off tie between Kenya Police and Greensharks.