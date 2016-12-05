Strathmore dream big after conquest

The Gladiators eliminated 2013 Champions Kenya Police in the semi-final also on penalty shout out, before dethroning Butali. Police finished third while Greensharks settled for fourth place after losing 3-4 to the law enforcers in third place playoff.

The university side upset two-time champions Butali Sugar Warriors 3-0 on post-match penalties to claim their third title on Sunday bringing an interesting 2016 season to close at the City Park Stadium.

Strathmore University Gladiators’ coach Meshack Senge believes his charges can dominate the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League in years to come if this season’s performance is anything to go by.

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Strathmore University Gladiators’ coach Meshack Senge believes his charges can dominate the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League in years to come if this season’s performance is anything to go by.

The university side upset two-time champions Butali Sugar Warriors 3-0 on post-match penalties to claim their third title on Sunday bringing an interesting 2016 season to close at the City Park Stadium.

The Gladiators eliminated 2013 Champions Kenya Police in the semi-final also on penalty shout out, before dethroning Butali. Police finished third while Greensharks settled for fourth place after losing 3-4 to the law enforcers in third place playoff.

“We totally deserved to win the title. We beat the two best teams in the country and our hard work and team spirit carried all through, “Senge said.

“It will be hard to repeat the accolades next year because Butali and Police will be baying for blood but if we keep our consistency, we can defend the title.”

KHU used the pool system this year in order to have the season end by December. The home and away format will revert next season with teams expected to play more matches. Strathmore scooped a double after defender Paul Omoreiba was voted the men’s player of the year in the Premier league.

The defender struck the equaliser against Butali to send the contest to penalties.

Bay Club and Western Jaguars were relegated to the second tier men’s league after finishing bottom of their respective pools.

They will pave way for National League champions Technical University of Kenya (TUK) while runners up Wazalendo Youth have declined the promotion to the top tier. TUK, who had an impressive run this season, won the most promising team award for their excellent performance.

Women's Premier League Champions Telkom Orange pose with their trophy at the City Park Stadium on December 4, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the women's Premier League Telkom Orange won a record 19th league title with Strathmore Scorpions finishing second while newcomers Amira Sailors finished third.

Last year's first runners up Sliders, failed to shine finishing a distant fifth behind United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans who finished fourth. The women's league was also tightly contested and Orange, who were used to winning comfortably in previous seasons, securing the title in their final match.

They finished two points clear of Scorpions. Scorpions captain Yvonne Karanja won the player of the year award with Spartans’ midfielder Rhoda Kuiria voted the most improved player with Kevin Omondi winning the men’s award. Willis Okeyo (nine goals) of Kenya Police and Orange’s Jackline Mwangi (15 goals) walked away with golden sticks award for men and women.