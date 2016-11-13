The win fired Orange to a record 19th title. A brace from prolific striker Jackline Mwangi and further strikes from Maureen Okumu and Flavian Mutiva saw Orange clinch a deserved win.

Telkom Orange on Sunday retained their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League title after beating Amira Sailors 4-0 in their final league match at City Park Stadium.

By BRIAN YONGA

Orange coach Jos Openda was pleased with the team's achievement noting that his team won without being at their very best.

" It has been a short season and we did not really hit top gear but nonetheless, it feels good to be champions once again. We did just enough and our consistency and experience carried us all through, " Openda told Daily Nation Sport.

Scorpions, who started the day two points behind Orange and also had a chance to win the title, put the pressure on Orange after they thrashed bottom placed Falcons to go top of the table.

Orange took to the pitch afterwards knowing they had to avoid defeat to retain the title. After a dull 10 minutes in which both sides struggled to settle, Orange went ahead from their first short corner.

Kenya international Audrey Omaido played a one -two with Situma before the former squared to Mwangi who flicked the ball past Amira keeper Rachel Kerubo.

Orange were awarded another short corner in the 20th minute but veteran defender Terry Juma failed to convert with the goal at her mercy. Another short corner was also wasted four minutes later as Orange continued to dominate proceedings.

Amira were struggling to settle in the match but almost hit back at the halfhour mark when forward Susan Oketch weaved her way past three Orange defenders but was unable to finish off.

The miss proved costly as Orange broke and Lillian Aura fed Okumu who slotted the ball past Kerubo to double Orange' advantage with two minutes to the half time break.

Amira faded off in the second half and Orange went forward in search of more goals. Mwangi got her second of the match in the 57th minute as she deflected another Omaido strike. Four minutes to the end, Mutiva added the fourth to underline Orange's dominance.

The final whistle drew celebrations from the Orange players as they broke in song and dance. Orange now turn their attention in defending their African Club Championship title. The continental event will be held in Kenya from January 7-15 next year.