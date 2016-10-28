By BRIAN YONGA

Champions Telkom Orange tackle Sliders on Sunday at the City Park Stadium in the pick of this weekend’s Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League matches.

This is Orange’s penultimate game of the season and a win against Sliders will leave the champions needing just a point in their final league match against newcomers Amira Sailors to retain the title.

Orange top the standings on 16 points, five more than second-placed Strathmore University Scorpions, who play Kenyatta University (KU) Titans on Sunday.

The 18-time league champions come into this match buoyed by last weekend’s Sana Cup triumph in Mombasa.

Orange beat Sailors 3-0 in the final to win their fourth Sana Cup and will be looking to extend their fine form on Sunday.

The eight-time Africa Club Championship title holders hit 26 goals in their two league matches.

Veteran striker Jackline Mwangi has been in excellent form and will again be charged with leading the forward line against fifth-placed Sliders.

Orange coach Jos Openda has however warned his charges against any slip ups at this point of the season.

“We are on a roll and we just need to keep up the momentum. However, at times this season we have been guilty of laxity and this cannot be allowed especially at this stage of the season,” Openda said.

Openda will have to decide whether to stick with third-choice keeper Alice Wanjiru, who impressed on her debut at the Sana Cup tourney, or recall first choice goalie Cynthia Onyango.

Sliders, winless in their last three matches, have seen their title ambitions gone up in smoke, after a bright start to the campaign.

The Nixon Nyangaga-led side, who finished second last season, face a stern-test against the red-hot champions.

Coach Nyangaga has called on his charges to forget their poor form and face the champions without fear.

“We are capable of playing well and I want the team not to do Orange any favours. It is a big match and we must therefore play like a big team,” Nyangaga said.

With the play-off slots for the men’s Premier League already decided, teams will be aiming to finish their preliminary matches on a high.

Champions Butali Sugar Warriors take on USIU Saturday evening looking to maintain their unbeaten run.

The Kisumu-based side have already won Pool A and coach Cliffe Okello wants a good performance ahead of next month’s play-offs.

Butali will play Pool B runners up Greensharks while 2013 champions Kenya Police will play Strathmore Gladiators in the play-offs.

In the second tier men’s league, Parkroad Tigers will inch closer to securing promotion with a win against Mutlimedia University tomorrow while TUK play Kimathi University.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

Premier women: USIU Spartans v Amira Sailors- 12pm

National men: TUK V Kimathi University – 2pm, Kabarak University v Daystar University – ( Kabarak)- 2pm

Premier men: KU Vultures v Strathmore- 4pm, USIU v Butali – 6pm

Sunday

Premier women: Strathmore v KU Titans -9am, Orange v Sliders – 5pm

National men: Parkroad Tigers v Multimedia – 11am