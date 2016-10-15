Orange humiliate Falcons to go top

By BRIAN YONGA

Veteran striker Jackline Mwangi on Saturday scored five goals as champions Telkom Orange thrashed Daystar Falcons 16-0 in a lop-sided Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium.

The win saw Orange leapfrog Strathmore Scorpions at the summit of the standings with three matches to the end of the season.

Kenyan internationals Maureen Okumu and Lillian Aura each grabbed hat-tricks as Orange handed the students a lesson in hockey.

Flavian Mutiva and evergreen striker Hellen Chemtai also sounded the board twice each with Barbara Simiyu scoring once in the one-sided encounter.

Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro was delighted with her team's performance warning it will be difficult to wrestle the title from her side.

"I think this is by far our best performance this season. We were brilliant in attack, defence and totally dominated the proceedings," Ataro told Sunday Nation Sport.

"I think if we keep up with such results it is going to be difficult for any team to stop us from winning another title."

Ataro handed a start to third-choice keeper Alice Wanjiru and the rookie was barely troubled as Falcons failed to register any scoring opportunity or even win a penalty corner.

So dominant were the 18-time league champions that Ataro brought in a number of fringe players at halftime with her side 8-0 up.

Lucy Lichuma, Diane Wabwire and Fanice Olunga all made their debuts for the champions.

Orange were 7-0 up after 15 minutes with Okumu opening the scoring in the second minute after finishing off a sweeping move past Falcons keeper Esther Nyambura.

Two minutes later, Simiyu blasted home Flavia Mutiva's penalty corner to double her team's advantage.

Falcons's defence struggled to deal with the quick pace of Okumu, Aura and Mwangi's link up play.

Five more goals followed before the quarter hour mark as the Falcons defence crumbled as Orange toyed around with their opponents.

Okumu added a brilliant second while Aura and Mwangi also scored twice in the dominant spell by the eight-time African Club champions.

Orange did not relent in the second half and continued to attack in search of more goals. Mwangi scored three goals in a space of 10 minutes to underline her status as one of the lethal strikers in the league this season.

Mwangi, who was last season's top scorer, also set up three goals for her teammates to cap off an impressive display.

"We simply could not cope with their players and deservedly lost the match. We also showed them too much respect and they walked over us," Falcons coach Davis Odoyo said.

In another women's tie, Sliders drew 1-1 with Vikings at the same venue. June Barmasai gave Vikings the lead in the first half but Susan Muchai restored parity in the second half.