By BRIAN YONGA

Telkom Orange will claim a record 20th Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League title if they avoid defeat against debutantes Amira Sailors in their final league match on Sunday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

The champions, who have been impressive form yet again this season, top the table with 19 points, two ahead of second placed Strathmore University Scorpions.

A draw will be enough to secure the title but a loss, coupled with a Scorpions win against bottom placed Daystar Falcons, will see the university students win their maiden title.

Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro says his team is under no pressure ahead of the title decider and is confident her charges will wrap up another gong.

“At the beginning of every season our target is usually to win the title and this season is no different. We are well prepared for the match and the team is fired up because the title is at stake, “Openda told Saturday Nation Sport.

Kenya international Audrey Omaido, who struck four times during the team’s 6-0 win over Sliders in their last outing, has recovered from a knock and will partner top scorer Jackline Mwangi upfront.

Orange have scored an impressive 55 goals from seven matches and only conceded thrice.

Amira, who lie in third place, will also be aiming to end the season on a high and Coach Linet Onyango has warned Orange to expect a tough match.

“We will not roll over and allow them to have their way. We intend to finish the season on a high and that means giving 100 percent in this fixture, “she said. Orange beat Amira 3-0 in the final of the Sana Cup last month in the teams’ only other previous meeting.

Leah Omwantho and Susan Oketch will lead the bankers’ forward line. Second placed Scorpions who face Falcons just before the Orange, Amira clash will be hoping the latter can do them a favour.

“The timing is impeccable for us as we have a chance to set the pace and put more pressure on them (Orange). We can only handle what is within our grasp and that is win our match against Falcons and hope the other result goes out way,” Scorpions coach Meshack Senge said.

Falcons have not won a single match all season and are in danger of ending the season with the unwanted record. Sliders, who have had a disappointing campaign, take on Kenyatta University Titans in another women’s encounter this afternoon.

In the second tier men’s league, leaders Technical University of Kenyatta (TUK) take on MultiMedia University while Wazalendo Youth face Parkroad Tigers.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium)

Saturday

Premier women: KU Titans v Sliders – 2pm

National men: Parkroad Tigers v Wazalendo Youth – 4pm

Premier men: Western Jaguars v KU Vultures (13&14 position)- 6pm

Sunday

National men: TUK v Multimedia – 9am

Premier women: Daystar Falcons v Strathmore – 11am, Orange v Amira Sailors – 1pm

National men: Thika Rovers v Impala – 3pm