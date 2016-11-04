The university side are on a roll, winning their last three league matches including last weekend’s 2-0 win against Kenyatta University (KU) Titans.

By BRIAN YONGA

Second-placed Strathmore University Scorpions take on Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) at the City Park Stadium on Saturday in their penultimate Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League match as they bid to maintain their title charge.

Scorpions, who are on 14 points, trail champions and runaway leaders Telkom Orange by five points heading into this match and know that anything short of a win will see Orange claim a 19th title.

The university side are on a roll, winning their last three league matches including last weekend’s 2-0 win against Kenyatta University (KU) Titans.

Scorpions coach Meshack Senge remains optimistic about his team’s title chances and has called on them to fight till the end.

“We still have an outside chance of winning the title but that depends on us winning our remaining matches and hope Amira beat Orange in their final game. We will not stop believing,” Senge told Saturday Nation Sport.

“JKUAT have not had a good season but this is a derby where form counts for nothing with only bragging rights at stake.”

Senge will welcome back international Gilly Okumu, who missed the win against Titans and the latter will partner Lucy Wanjku upfront.

JKUAT, who lie second from bottom with only one win from six matches, will be seeking an improved performance.

Since beating Daystar University 1-0 in their opening game of the season, the Juja-based side have lost five straight matches.

JKUAT coach Samuel Nyabuto intends to play defensively so as to contain the attack-minded Scorpions.

“We have not had consistency in our team this season and that has contributed to our poor form. Hopefully we can shut out Scorpions on Saturday,” he said.

In another women’s encounter, third-placed Amira Sailors take on fifth-placed Sliders as they seek to finish second and qualify for next year’s Africa Club Championship.

Amira, who are making their debut in the top-flight, were lucky to escape with a point during last weekend’s 0-0 draw against USIU Spartans.

The Chase Bank sponsored- side will fancy their chances against a Sliders side that has not won in four matches and got hammered 6-0 by Orange last weekend.

“We have got to be more clinical upfront if we want to secure second place. Our poor finishing has seen us drop points this season,” Amira coach Linet Onyango said.

Fourth-placed Spartans host bottom-placed Daystar University on Sunday in another women’s tie.

In the men’s second-tier league, a victory or a draw for second-placed Impala Club against Multimedia University will see the team go top on Sunday.

FIXTURES (ALL MATCHES AT CITY PARK STADIUM UNLESS STATED)

Saturday

Premier women: Amira Sailors v Sliders – 12pm, Strathmore University v JKUAT- 2pm

National men: Kabarak University v Kimathi University – 2pm (Kabarak), Thika Rovers v Karate Axion – 4pm, Multimedia v Impala – 6pm

Sunday

Premier women: KU Titans v Vikings -9am, USIU Spartans v Daystar – 11am