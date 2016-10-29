USIU end Amira Sailors’ league title hopes

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Newcomers Amiras Sailors’ hopes of clinching their maiden league title suffered a blow on Saturday after they were held to a 0-0 draw by United States International University of Africa (USIU) Spartans in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier league match at City Park Stadium.

Both teams missed chances to claim all three points but it is Amiras who left disappointed after dominating larger spells of the match.

The result sees the league debutantes move into second place with 11 points, five behind leaders and champions Telkom Orange.

Amira have two games left, one of them against Telkom Orange next month. Orange can extend their lead today with a win against fifth-placed Sliders.

Amira could also be overtaken by third-placed Strathmore University Scorpions should they win their match against Kenyatta University Titans on Sunday.

Amira coach Linet Onyango was left disappointed by the result, accusing her charges of poor finishing.

“At this level you have got to take the chances you create or else you will not win. It is that simple. We did everything but score and it hurts because it feels more of two points dropped rather than one gained,” Onyango told Sunday Nation Sport.

The Amira forward line of Leah Omwandho, Susan Oketch and Jedida Zawadi all missed chances to give their team the three points. Omwandho and Oketch combined to set up Zawadi after seven minutes but the latter’s back -hand shot just missed the board by a whisker.

The Spartans defence continued to live dangerously and they were carved open at the quartet mark when international Lorraine Nondi set up Oketch with a nice through ball and the foward’s first time shot was saved by Sparrans keeper Nauvella Bera.

Bera came to her team’s rescue at the half hour mark as she pulled a double save to deny first Omwando and then Nondi’s rebound shot. Spartans on the other hand were struggling to create any chances with winger Sandra Vodoti and Rhoda Kuira well neutralised by the Amira defence.

They did however have a chance at the stroke of half time when Vodoti’s shot from a Beatrice Mbugua short corner hit the crossbar. Amira upped the tempo in the second half pulling more bodies forward in search of the goal.

It almost came in the 64th minute when the home side broke from their defence but Oketch failed to Bera after beating three Spartans defence. Spartans responded with a couple of short corners but were unable to sound the board.

The last ten minutes saw Spartans defend deeply after Vodoti was sinbinned for dangerous play. In the men’s national league, Technical University of Kenya beat Dedan Kimathi University 3-0 at the same venue.