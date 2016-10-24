By BRIAN YONGA

Wazalendo and Telkom Orange on Sunday won the 2016 Sana hockey tournament men’s and women’s titles at the Braeburn Mombasa International School.

Wazalendo shocked champions Kenya Police 2-1 in penalty flicks in the men’s final while Orange saw off Amira Sailors 3- 0 in the women’s affair.

The men’s final was locked at 0-0 after normal and extra time forcing flicks to decide the winner of the contest. Peter Mulati and Erick Ochieng successfully converted for Wazalendo while Willis Okeyo was on target for Police.

“It was a tough encounter but we dug deep and did not give up. Once we got to penalties I told my players that the ball was on our court to make this one count,” Wazalendo coach Fidhelis Kimanzi said.

“We have not had a very good season and this trophy will give us the impetus to aim for a good finish this season.”

Police, who were aiming for a fourth title, paid the price for missed chances having been pre-match favourites. Okeyo, skipper Brian Saina and striker Calvins Kanu were all guilty of missed chances in the encounter.

In the women’s encounter, goals from Kenyan international Maureen Okumu, Barbara Simyu and Jackline Mwangi fired Orange to their first title since 2013.

Orange had defeated champions USIU Spartans in the semi-final courtesy of a last minute strike by Mwangi while Amira saw off Sliders by the same score line with Leah Omwando hitting the winner.

24 teams took part in the two-day competition held in honour of the late hockey legend Agnelo de Souza.