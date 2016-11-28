Wazalendo Youth promoted to KHU Premier League

By BRIAN YONGA

Wazalendo Youth secured the final promotion slot to next season’s Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League.

The team’s nearest opponents, Multimedia University and Parkroad Tigers both failed to win by bigger margins to overhaul Wazalendo from second place. The trio all finished on 22 points but Wazalendo remain in second placed due to a superior goal difference.

Multimedia beat Dedan Kimathi University 5-0 while Tigers defeated Kabarak University 3-0 in their final men’s National League matches over the weekend.

Wazalendo will now join champions Technical University of Kenya (TUK) who clinched top spot in next season’s top flight men’s league.

TUK finished on 24 points and are set for coronation on Sunday when the 2016 KHU season concludes.

The teams will take up the places of Kenyatta University Vultures and Western Jaguars, who finished bottom of their respective pools in the men’s Premier League.

Wazalendo beat Daystar University in their final match on November 20 to put pressure on their opponents going into this weekend’s matches.

Wazalendo coach Simon Mwangi described the achievement as a dream come true and is looking forward to come up against the big boys in the top flight.

“In the last three seasons we have come agonizingly close to clinch promotion but we have finally made it. The lads have been brilliant this season and we hope to take the same form to the league next season,” Mwangi told Daily Nation Sport.

Wycliffe Ongori, who top scored for Wazalendo this season with seven goals from 10 matches, will be expected to lead the forward line in the next year’s campaign.

“I think we deserve to play in the Premier League after a very consistent performance this season. Hard work and dedication was our winning formula, “Ongori said.

The team lost only twice this season, falling to champions TUK and Tigers.