Sidis mourn death of mother

Veteran Nation Media Group motorsports correspondents Abdul and Anwar Sidi are in mourning after the death of their mother, Nurubai Sidi Hussein.

She was buried at the Langata Cemetery in Nairobi on Thursday after after Dhur Namaz prayers at the Bilal Masjid. Nurubai was the wife of the late Sidi Hussein and mother of the late Akbar Ali, Abdul Sidi, Anwar, Asgar, Zarina, Zebun, Yasmin and Nasim.