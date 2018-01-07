Sidis mourn death of mother
Sunday January 7 2018
Veteran Nation Media Group motorsports correspondents Abdul and Anwar Sidi are in mourning after the death of their mother, Nurubai Sidi Hussein.
She was buried at the Langata Cemetery in Nairobi on Thursday after after Dhur Namaz prayers at the Bilal Masjid. Nurubai was the wife of the late Sidi Hussein and mother of the late Akbar Ali, Abdul Sidi, Anwar, Asgar, Zarina, Zebun, Yasmin and Nasim.
"I’m touched by each and every message of condolences delivered to me. Though I can’t thank every person individually, please kindly accept my word of appreciation in this form,” Abdul said.