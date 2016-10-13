200 for Mr Kenya Bodybuilding Championship

By BRIAN YONGA

Over 200 competitors are expected to take part in this year’s edition of the Mr and Miss Kenya Bodybuilding Championship set for October 29 at the National Museums of Kenya.

Registration for the competition, which was officially launched on Wednesday in Nairobi, will be Sh1,000 per person.

Overall winner of the Mr Kenya title will walk away with Sh100,000 and a gift voucher of Sh10,000 while Miss Figure and Bikini winners will pocket Sh25,000 and Sh20,000 respectively. There will also be cash prizes and vouchers for the top three finishers in the other male categories.

Kenya Body Building Federation chairman Chris Omedo said he expects stiff competition at this year’ event and called on competitors to register early.

“After last year’s successful competition, we are targeting over 200 people for this year’s event. We are looking forward to a better event than last year,” Omedo said.

“Persons that register after October 24 will be pay Sh1,300 and this is aimed at getting our competitors’ list as early as possible.”

Omedo further assured all participants of a fair competition adding that the judging panel will be vetted from next week.

Michael Otieno from Mombasa won last year’s Mr Kenya title while Shital Kotak and Farar Ismail were crowned Miss Figure and Miss Bikini winners respectively. Joram Okasa took the Mr Physique title.

Reigning Mr Nairobi Rashid Issa (light heavy), who finished third last year, has vowed to upstage his opponents at this year’s competition.

“I have been in South Africa and USA taking part in a number of competitions and I believe the experience will help in preparing for the national championship,” Issa said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the launch.

The annual competition will be sponsored by Ultimate Sports Nutrition (USN) Kenya and Fitness for Health Initiative-Africa.