50 teams set for Rapid Chess Challenge

By BRIAN YONGA

A record 50 teams have registered for this weekend’s Strathmore University Rapid Chess Challenge set to be held at the institution.

The high entry of teams brings the total number of players to 227 for the two-day competition.

In the Open section, there are 12 teams and 51 players, while the Under-18 section has attracted 13 teams and 58 players.

In the Under-12 section, 25 teams and 118 players have been registered. National league champions Kenya Commercial Bank, runners-up Equity Bank and Nairobi Chess Club (NCC) are favourites for the top prize.

Teams will be using the competition as part of their preparations for this year’s league which expected to commence in March. The team competition will be a FIDE rate event, which will be played in nine rounds.

The winning team will walk away with Sh15,000 as well as trophies. In first round pairings, hosts Strathmore University will battle Equity as NCC take on Nairobi Gymkhana.

KCB will test their wits against Strathmore’s third choice team as Anchor Chess Club play Equity’s second string side.

Former national champion Mehul Gohil will lead a star-studded NCC side as they aim to win their first title of the year.

Gohil will be on board one with Kenya’s top ranked star Peter Gilruth playing in board two. Sudan’s James Panchol is on board three with Willem Simons and Kevins Omondi completing the team list.

NCC Team manager Kim Bhari believes his squad will be among the top three but has warned them against any complacency.

“If you look at our team, we have so many talented players who have what it takes to win competitions. We have trained well for this competition and are looking forward to a good outing,” Bhari said.

KCB will be without their influential captain Ben Magana, who is still on sabbatical and in his absence Candidate Master (CM) William Wachania will lead the charges in board one with Philip Singe, Ricky Sang and Jackson Kamau completing the team.

“Filling the shoes of Magana is a big ask because he is an irreplaceable player but we have talent in our team and we will go there to win,” Wachania said.

Ugandan International Master (IM) Elijah Emojong is the man on board one for Equity as they seek to topple their opponents. Current national champion Kenneth Omollo, Brian Kidula and Moses Andiwoh will pay in the subsequent boards.