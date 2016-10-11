Amber Neben wins world time-trial title

By AFP

More by this Author

DOHA

America's Amber Neben won the women's time-trial title in Qatar on Tuesday, the second time she has been crowned world champion at the event.

In an exciting and close race she posted a time of 36 mins 37:04, beating Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands into second by six seconds, and Australia's Katrin Garfoot who was a further two seconds behind.

Neben previously won the title in 2008, in Varese, Italy.

At 41, she becomes the second oldest woman ever to win the event after France's Jeannie Longo won aged 42 in 2001.

Neben went out in the middle of the race in a 41-strong field and had an agonising wait to see if her time would be beaten.

She averaged more than 47 kilometres per hour along the 28.9 kilometre course in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Although van Dijk and Garfoot came close, the expected challenges from pre-race favourites Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands and Germany's Lisa Brennauer never materialised.

Van der Breggen finished 13th and Brennauer sixth.

"I was so nervous," said Neben afterwards.