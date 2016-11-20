Barding, Sinyolo make SOYA shortlist

A total of 26 schools have made the preliminary list for the school of the year category.

The categories to be awarded in the school section will be player of the year (boys and girls), school of the year (boys and girls) and the coach of the year.

The 2016 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) school nominations have been announced.

By BRIAN YONGA

The awards gala, which is co-sponsored by NSSF, Communications Authority of Kenya, NHIF, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Pipeline Corporation and SuperSport-MultiChoice Kenya, seeks to celebrate excellent performers during the 2016 season.

This year’s gala will be held in January 2017.

Last year’s winners Sinyolo Girls, have once again been nominated alongside double volleyball champions AIC Kosirai in the girls’ school of the year category. The two schools won both the national and the regional titles.

Others in the category are basketball and netball winners Kaya Tiwi from Coast Region, national football champions St John’s Kaloleni, Tigoi Girls, Soweto Academy, Moi Girls Kamusinga, Wiyeta, Buruburu, Nyakach Girls Lugulu and Sega Girls.

Among the 13 boys' schools that were shortlisted include Friends School Kamusinga, who won the national and East Africa hockey title.

National basketball champions Upper Hill, East Africa football holders Barding Boys, Friends School Bukembe, last year’s winners Laiser Hill also made it to the list.

Others are East Africa volleyball holders and national runners up Malava Boys, Kapenguria Boys, national and regional handball winners St Luke's Kimilili as well as national volleyball champions Cheptil.

Completing the list of 13 are East Africa rugby 15s and Sevens gold medalists Kakamega High and St Peter's Mumias respectively, rugby 15s runners-up Moi School Sirgoi and St Peter's Chesirikwa.

Schools’ player of the year attracted 20 players, 10 girls and 10 boys drawn from both team and individual sports.

In the girls’ category, Melda Awuor, Nelly Jepchumba, Judy Nkatha, Hadassa Gichovi, Mwanahalima Adams, Kelly Antrobus, Judith Musimbi, Heti Viharia, Lilian Odero and Jacinta Leli made it to the preliminary listing.

In the boys’ class, Justine Ng'etich, Elphas Makuto, Wiseman Aganya, Mark Kang'ethe, Lawrence Okong'o Allan Singar, Said Abdala, Derick Akwona, John Odinga and Isaac Kololi will go head to head for the player of the year award.

The battle for 'Coach of the Year' drew Alloys Owino,Rose Anyango, Richard Soi, Phillip Onyango, Emmanuel Sanya, Shadrack Tovoko, Eric Chebutala, David Kalamu, Arnold Sitati and Edward Butala.